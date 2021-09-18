While I remember a time when I didn’t have a microwave as part of my kitchen, I refuse to revisit that time in my life. Same thing with my dishwasher. You can’t have them.
Microwaves are great. They heat up leftovers, nuke frozen vegetables, and melt butter when I’m baking something. A microwave accomplishes this without heating up your kitchen, another plus.
Of course, you can’t just fling anything into a microwave and expect a good outcome. For one thing, almost everyone knows you do not put metal into a microwave (I say “almost” because when he was a child, I seem to remember John attempting to microwave a can of soup. The results were a broken bowl, but the microwave survived. So did the kid.).
There are other containers that are not good for microwaves. Me, unless I know it’s safe, I will decant the contents of a questionable container into a bowl I know is OK to use. Better safe than sorry.
If you’re like me, you believe you have the microwave figured out. This was before I stumbled upon an article at www.foxnews.com, which flat out tells the reader they are doing it all wrong.
According to the article, a TikTok user and STEM graduate by the name of Isabella Avila has produced a video for TikTok that claims it can help you heat your food more evenly with three microwave hacks.
First, according to Ms. Avila, those of us who park our dish in the middle of the microwave are doing it wrong. Instead, it should be placed on the edge of the glass plate that rotates in the microwave, thus moving around it and providing a more evenly warming process.
At this point I had to stop and ask myself if all microwaves come with that rotating glass plate these days. I remember when that was a New Thing, and somewhat of a big deal. It’s something I’d research if I wasn’t feeling the press of a deadline.
If you don’t have that rotating dish, I’m not sure how you compensate. Place the food in various spots in the microwave for a few seconds at a time? I know that some instructions pre-rotating plate had you stir the food once or twice while heating it. In my experience, this has varying degrees of success.
The second hack involved heating two meals at the same time. This one got my attention. She suggests that you stack one of the dishes on a mug for “height distribution” and place the second dish on the opposite side of the first.
This is not a perfect solution – a standard dinner plate takes up a lot of space in my microwave – but maybe if I push the food to one side, I could put the mug on the plate and make sure the food on the top plate isn’t on the same side as the food on the bottom plate?
It’s something I’m tempted to try out the next time we’re trying to fix two meals. It could beat taking turns.
The third hack suggests that when microwaving foods like pizza or pasta you add a small cup of water in the microwave. This keeps things moist, and apparently makes them less chewy.
I will confess that the microwave is an imperfect solution for reheating pizza. It does things to the crust that aren’t pleasant. So maybe I will try this the next time the issue comes up.
The TikTok video was posted on Aug. 12 and apparently has racked up nearly a million likes and, as of Sept. 8th, 4,450 comments. It has also been shared over 21,000 times.
So, there you have it. Three things to make your microwave work better. Good luck with it, and don’t forget to keep metal out of the microwave. You might not be as lucky as John was.