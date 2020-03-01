AVON PARK — Nucor Steel Florida’s decision to locate in the area has led to a new business in Avon Park.
Mid Florida Truck Parts has opened at 2213 U.S. 27 N. Suite C. The store’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Chris De La Nuez said Nucor’s rebar plant, which is not far from his store, was a major reason why he moved his family from Miami to Highlands County to start a business.
“The reason why we put the business (here) is No. 1, Nucor coming,” said De La Nuez, who owns the store with his wife, Jennifer.
He said he is familiar with Nucor and worked with the company hauling steel.
He added that the Nucor plants that he knows about operate 24 hours, seven days a week, which is why he is expecting a lot of truck traffic there.
“My understanding is this is going to be a rebar facility,” he said. “I’ve hauled to other rebar facilities, and they have all been 24 hours.”
De La Nuez had another reason for opening the store. As a former heavy haul trucker, he said he often traveled U.S. 27 from South Florida to Davenport in Polk County.
“I would notice here that there is nothing for trucks,” he said, noting that he would talk with Jennifer about the need for that type of store.
De La Nuez said he has been in the trucking business since he was a teen. He added that his father was a “lifelong” owner/operator.
“I’m not looking to get rich,” he said. “I know what it’s like to be a truck driver ... I know what it’s like to have to go to these big retail stores to get parts, and you know that the part costs them a 10th of what they are selling it to you for.
“I come from a trucking background, not from a retail background,” De La Nuez said. “I come knowing that out on the road it’s going to cost you five times what it will cost you at home — a repair, a break down.”
The store is the first retail business that De La Nuez has been involved with. He said the biggest challenge is getting the word out about the store.
“We have to get people to know us,” he said. “This is where a lot of word of mouth is going to drive traffic.”
De La Nuez knows how big agriculture is in the region. He said he plans to contact companies in the industry to let them know about the store. Chris and Jennifer are on Facebook and Instagram, and they said they have contacted some local groups that include truckers.
“There is a lot of citrus,” he said. “How do you move the citrus? Trucks.”
De La Nuez sells almost anything that goes on a truck including LED lights, lug nut covers, axle covers and tires. He noted though that he doesn’t install the tires. The tires are all-position tires that can go on trailers as well. He said that things like lights and clamps are interchangeable.
“We’re like an auto parts store for trucks,” he said.
As far as ordering something, De La Nuez said if his supplier has it in stock, it should take two days to get it.
He and his wife are happy to be here. It was important for them that their children were agreeable to make the move. The couple pointed out how friendly people have been and the slower pace of life.
“It’s everything that we want; it’s what we were looking for,” he said.
The telephone number at the store is 863-453-3430.