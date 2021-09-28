SEBRING — Highlands County has several employees who have worked for the Board of County Commissioners for many years. One of those employees is Kimberly Middleton and she is one of the county’s most tenured with 34 years on the job.
Middleton began working for the county in 1987 as a switchboard operator. She also helped then Budget Director Thomas Portz with administrative tasks. From 1991 to 2006 she served as the administrative secretary for the budget office and worked with Rick Helms. In 2006, she became the office manager for the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and in 2018 she transitioned to her current role as Business Services admin coordinator.
In her current role Middleton prepares monthly revenue reports, processes invoices for various outside agencies and Highlands County elected officials, assists with workers’ compensation claims, arranges for event insurance for community members who rent a County facility, draws up rental contracts when needed, prepares requisitions and purchase orders, processes vendor entries for staff, and reviews and reconciles purchasing card transaction reports for 70-plus P-card holders, among other duties.
Sounds like a lot, right? When she was asked why she likes working for the county, Middleton replied, “That touches on something emotional to me.”
She shared memories about her late father, Tommy Tillman, who worked for Road & Bridge.
“My father worked with the county and he told me it was a great place to work and the benefits are great,” Middleton said. “He was always thinking of family and taking care of us, and he was a major factor in my decision to apply for a job here.
“The county has been good to me, and I want to continue to be of help here,” she said.
Middleton said when she began in 1987 she worked with a typewriter. Over the years, she has seen a lot of changes.
“Look at how we have progressed from typing [on typewriters] to using personal computers and electronic documents,” she said. Those changes and the technology have been “a good thing,” she said.
“I’ve learned a lot just in the last few years dealing with Purchasing, Risk Management, event insurance and workers’ compensation,” Middleton said.
When she was asked about what she would do for work if she was not an admin coordinator, Middleton knew her answer right away.
“Anything involved with helping others get what they need and learning new processes related to budgeting and purchasing,” she said. “I like to be able to solve problems and figure out ways to make a process more efficient.”
She credits her parents for her work ethic. “My dad worked for Road & Bridge, and my mom worked in a packing house,” Middleton said. “They were hard workers and I feel like I am a hard worker too.
“It is something they instilled in me and I have done my best to pass this on to my kids as well,” she said.
And her proudest work accomplishment? Middleton says when the coronavirus pandemic happened, many processes related to her job had to become electronic. One of those was setting up the electronic process for purchasing card reports, and she is proud that the County continue to use these processes.
“I like to always offer help,” she said, and this was one way she found she could make things more efficient in the county’s day-to-day operation.
Outside of the office, Middleton enjoys activities that allow her to spend more time with her children. “I liked helping with concession stands when my daughter played softball and I assisted with Project Graduation activities for the Class of 2021,” she said.
She also attends a weekly Bible study and enjoys the cooler weather in the fall and winter months when she can walk her dog, a Yorkie, and do some yard work without getting “too hot.”
So, if you see Middleton out in our community, feel free to say hello and be prepared to chat. She does admit, “I am a talker!”