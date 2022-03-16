SEBRING — Hayden Middleton, the young man who pled guilty to breaking into the Bean Armory and stealing dozens of guns, is near death in a hospital, his lawyer said.
Middleton was scheduled for sentencing in September, but Derek S. Christian told Circuit Court Peter Estrada that Middleton was too sick to attend.
Middleton was absent in court again on Monday when Estrada and prosecutors were to give it another shot at sentencing him, but his condition has worsened, Christian told Estrada.
“I spoke to his mother this morning, and nothing has changed,” Christian told Estrada Monday. “He’s still in the same hospital on hospice right now, and they are trying to keep him comfortable until the end.”
Middleton turned 21 in August.
Christian told Estrada that his mother had sent him a photo showing Middleton “in a hospital bed, all hooked up to tubes.”
Middleton was on probation out of Polk County, but a judge there took him off supervision because “there was no point in continuing supervision,” Christian told Estrada.
Estrada rescheduled Middleton’s next hearing for April, at which time he may decide whether to suspend sentencing until Middleton’s health improves.
Prosecutor Richard Castillo said he requires medical notes from a doctor that describes Middleton’s condition before they can make a decision.
Middleton’s codefendant, Talique McKenzie, has been sentenced to decades in state prison for cutting the locks on the front door of the gun store, stealing the weapons, and taking police on a car chase.
On Jan. 15, 2019, Mckenzie and Middleton cut the locks and broke the glass on the front door of the gun store on West Interlake Boulevard. A witness to the 2 a.m. incident called police but before they arrived, the two had smashed glass display cases and stole 22 pistols and five rifles, including machine guns. Police, who were told the criminals were driving a white SUV, gave chase when the car passed the officers.
McKenzie drove the vehicle through a neighborhood off U.S. 27 and hid under a dock. K-9s and searching officers found them and arrested them.