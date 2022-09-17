Sponsoring the 2022 Highlander Real Estate Award is MIDFLORIDA Credit Union. It was founded in 1954 as a teachers credit union serving Polk County. In 1957, the credit union expanded to serve the employees and volunteers of Highlands County and by 1997, expanded to include the communities, meaning anyone who worked, lived or attended school in Highlands or Polk County could join.
After a couple of slight name changes, MidFlorida Federal Credit Union in 2009 received permission to become a state-chartered credit union and shortened the name to MIDFLORIDA Credit Union. By 2010, MIDFLORIDA expanded its community charter to include most of the Sunshine State and has grown to around 65 branches.
Over the years, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union in Highlands County has been involved with countless events, donations and organizations.
The MIDFLORIDA Mortgage Center has sponsored the Real Estate Agent of the Year Highlander Award for the past three years, and we are honored to be sponsoring it again.
“We sponsor this category because we believe real estate agents do so much more than just help people buy and sell property. They help build better communities. By partnering with and supporting local real estate agents, together we provide valuable resources and expertise that helps buyers and sellers make informed decisions about the biggest deal they may ever make,” said Dory Lobozzo, AVP Mortgage Origination at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union.
She said the nominees for Real Estate Agent of the Year – Tom Barrett, Teresa Bock, and Dawn Dell – “go above and beyond in helping people realize the dream of home ownership. Each of them are committed to:
“• staying up-to-date with local and state government issues;
“• inviting political candidates to speak to their group and share their platforms;
“• being in the know when it comes to neighborhoods, local businesses, tourism, and culture; and
“• supporting non-profits and giving back to the community.
“MIDFLORIDA Mortgage Center is especially proud to recognize the Highlander Award nominees and real estate agents everywhere who keep our communities thriving and the American dream of home ownership alive,” she said.
Every year, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union also awards the Rebecca Keith Scholarship to one senior in select high schools in Highlands and Polk counties, which provides recipients with $4,000 on scholarship funds.
Besides being committed to the “philosophy of excellent personal attention” MIDFLORIDA is also committed to serving its community.