MidFlorida Credit Union logo

Sponsoring the 2022 Highlander Real Estate Award is MIDFLORIDA Credit Union. It was founded in 1954 as a teachers credit union serving Polk County. In 1957, the credit union expanded to serve the employees and volunteers of Highlands County and by 1997, expanded to include the communities, meaning anyone who worked, lived or attended school in Highlands or Polk County could join.

After a couple of slight name changes, MidFlorida Federal Credit Union in 2009 received permission to become a state-chartered credit union and shortened the name to MIDFLORIDA Credit Union. By 2010, MIDFLORIDA expanded its community charter to include most of the Sunshine State and has grown to around 65 branches.

