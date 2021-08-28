Sponsoring the 2021 Highlander Real Estate Award is MIDFLORIDA Credit Union. It was founded in 1954 as a teachers credit union serving Polk County. In 1957, the credit union expanded to serve the employees and volunteers of Highlands County and by 1997, expanded to include the communities, meaning anyone who worked, lived or attended school in Highlands or Polk County could join.
After a couple of slight name changes, MidFlorida Federal Credit Union in 2009 received permission to become a state-chartered credit union and shortened the name to MIDFLORIDA Credit Union. By 2010, MIDFLORIDA expanded its community charter to include most of the Sunshine State and has grown to around 65 branches.
Over the years, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union in Highlands County has been involved with countless events, donations and organizations.
Sterling Grubbs, chief of Mortgage Services, said, “MIDFLORIDA Credit Union is committed to improving the neighborhoods where we live and work. We demonstrate this promise by supporting local causes and organizations that focus on making our communities better and more enjoyable — just like our local realtors. As mortgage lenders and everyday financial service providers, MIDFLORIDA is honored to sponsor the award for Realtor of the Year.”
Whether it’s lending their community facility to the Lake Placid Garden Club for their Floral Arrangement competition or helping kick off the Sebring Soda Festival with a Family Fun Night, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union wants to let the people of Highlands County know, they’re there to help.
In 2020, the credit union participated in the Leadership Highlands Career Day. Every year, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union also awards the Rebecca Keith Scholarship to one senior in select high schools in Highlands and Polk counties, which provides recipients with $4,000 on scholarship funds.
Besides being committed to the “philosophy of excellent personal attention” MIDFLORIDA is also committed to serving its community.