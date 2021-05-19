Lake Placid council members, chamber members, the former and current Chamber of Commerce executives, local business owners, MidFlorida local staff and staff from MidFlorida Corporate all came to Lake Placid last Friday to attend the ribbon cutting, celebrate and help open the credit union’s brand new location.
MidFlorida Credit Union moved from North Main Avenue to 611 E. Interlake Blvd. The new building offers great exposure on U.S. 27.
MidFlorida staff raved about the tremendous interest and cooperation from the mayor and council of the Town of Lake Placid. Vicki Spires, regional manager of MidFlorida, said, “They were instrumental in getting us open and moving to our new location.”
MidFlorida has been in Lake Placid since 2007. In true style, new and old customers came to visit and join the celebration. Staff from the Lakeland corporate headquarters staffed the food tent in the parking lot that offered hot dogs with all the trimmings. Inside, cookies, donuts, coffee and orange juice were enjoyed by all. Donna Appel set up her new business, Snow Storm and offered free snow cones. Evening disc jockey, Jon Dennis from WPCV, 97.5 broadcast live from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Prizes were the offering of the day. A lucky winner took home $500 in cash. Another a $200 Publix gift card. One winner went home with a new Blackstone grill and many were awarded
other gift cards.
The Credit Union began in 1954 by teachers in Polk County. There were 10 charter members and after one year that reached 275. Now MidFlorida Credit Union has offices in forty-five Florida counties, with over 1,100 employees. They have 359,000 members and assets over 5.12 billons dollars. Between 2010 and 2020 they have merged with other credit unions.
MidFlorida prides itself in having their drive-through open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and full service on Saturdays. They are very involved in the communities they serve. They offer a $4000 higher education scholarship to senior high school students in Polk and Highlands County as well as offer donations to groups that fit their philosophy.
In 2006 MidFlorida began “Gift of Reading” where staff goes into kindergarten classes to instill youngsters with a passion for books.
Credit Unions differ from banks in that a bank serves shareholders and credit unions, which are non-profits, serve their members. Hence they often can offer lowers fees and interest and can be more forgiving in working with those with bad credit. They do have parameters for joining which can be found by visiting their web site.
The open house in Lake Placid gave area residents a chance to check out all the services offered by MidFlorida while enjoying a free lunch, a chance to win prizes and take home a fresh donut.....or two!