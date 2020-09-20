The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last full week of September gives anglers the least lunar influence of the month and thus the most challenging fishing days of the month. All fishing factors considered, fishing will be tough this week, with the arrival of the first quarter moon on Wednesday as the only positive factor.
The orbit position of the moon is moving away from the energy-line between the sun and earth and will be at its lowest influence rate on Thursday. Therefore the first quarter moon phase, which occurs Wednesday will be weak.
The weather forecast will give anglers high winds today through Tuesday as a strong northeastern wind drops temperatures into the mid-80s by the midweek. Wind speeds will climb into the 17 to 20 mph range today through Tuesday. Wednesday through the remainder of the week a perfect fishing wind of 9 to 12 mph from the east southeast will prevail.
Cloud-cover will dominate today causing fish to move further away from cover. Monday and Tuesday bright sunlight will reverse the pattern as fish stay close to the safety of cover. It should be noted that oxygen production will be highest on Monday and Tuesday. Fishing the leeward areas of the lake could be very productive along shorelines feeding areas.
If the cloud to sun ratio remains 50-50 during the midweek Wednesday could be better than predicted, especially during the sunset period. Thursday’s midday period also could produce very well.
All in all, this week will require more effort and a high wind fishing strategy until the midweek. Ideal winds will make fishing enjoyable for the second half of the week. But fact is, we’re entering the toughest fishing days of the month for the next 10 days.
Best Fishing Days: Wednesday during the sunset and midday periods the best alignment of fishing factors will occur. Lunar activity is weakest this week so expect to search for them.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 4:32 p.m. and the sunset at 7:24 p.m. producing a feed rating of 2-3 from 4-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and will have an unchanging feed rating. Wednesday’s sunset period will produce the highest rating of 3-4 6-9 p.m. hours.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 10:36 a.m. and solar noon at 1:17 p.m. producing a feed rating of 2-3 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remains at the same rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: Sept. 28-Oct. 3, weak full moon; Oct. 13-19, super new moon; Oct. 28- Nov. 3, weak full moon; Nov. 12-18, super new moon; Nov. 27- Dec. 2, weak full moon; Dec. 11-16, strong new moon; Dec. 27-News Years Day, weak full moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. Anglers need a timed escape plan when fishing from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover. If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.70 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is 38.70 feet for the high-level mark, and 38.25 feet for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be gradually raised to 39 feet and the high level to 39.5 feet by Oct.15.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 9 inches, flowing a combined 840 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is at the maximum level of 38.65 feet.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
