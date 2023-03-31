SEBRING — It’s not often that a cheerleading team earns a full-paid entry to a national championship tournament.
Hardly ever would that team come from the 8- to 10-year-old division, but this one did.
At the East Coast Cheer Championship, held this past weekend in Lakeland, the Mini 1 Elite team from OXA — formerly called “Okeechobee Xplosion All-stars” — scored highest of all the teams there, even the high school-level teams.
It earned them a slot in the All-Star World Championship this May in Orlando, and a full-paid entry, at that.
In addition, their coaches said, the team of 11 elementary school girls will get to skip all the preliminary competition at the championship, ensuring them a shot at the overall title.
Christy Williams, coach, said the only sad part is they didn’t get to find this out the night of last weekend’s competition. The entire scoring system for the cheerleading championships went offline that night.
“The system went down, then we had a fire alarm,” Williams said.
Needless to say, the final results weren’t known that night, said Williams and her fellow coach Victoria Smith.
It wasn’t until Tuesday night, with the OXA Mini 1 Elite team gathered with their coaches and families in a dining room at Caddy Shack in Sebring, that they got to learn how they did.
It took a while to connect a flat screen TV there to the internet and then load up the video of the competition rankings.
When the Mini 1 Elite team saw their result, the cheerleaders went wild. At one point they tried to lift a third coach — a taller-than six-foot man — up on their shoulders like they do their teammates.
They settled, instead, for doing a couple of impromptu lift routines, and following up with some games, like musical chairs.
Christi Gose, team mom, said the team did a 2.5-minute routine at competition that they had practiced twice each week since August.
Donna Howerton, Highlands County School Board member and Gose’s mom, said this is a big deal for any cheerleading team, but an even bigger one for a team so young.
“Mini teams don’t [usually] win this,” said Elizabeth “Liz” Wacaster, another team mom. “They had to come out with a higher score than every other team at the event.”
Wacaster said all the teams in cheerleading competitions get a chance at scoring well enough to earn a half-paid sponsorship to the world event or a full-paid sponsorship.
That’s not easy, Wacaster said. When a team performs, five separate judges watch everything they do, each judge watching a specific aspect of the routine to catch anything that goes wrong or isn’t up to the level of other competitors.
They pick up on gaffes, Wacaster said.
However, one thing this team had in their favor, she said, is that they’ve cheered together for the last three years, learning each others’ strengths and weaknesses and adjusting for them.
And the level of difficulty that they performed?
“Everything is maxed out,” Wacaster said. “That’s how they got the good score.”