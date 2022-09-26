SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Guido Migliozzi won the French Open by one shot from Rasmus Hojgaard after a stunning nine birdies saw the Italian tie the course record with a 9-under 62 in the final round on Sunday.

It was the 25-year-old Migliozzi’s third European Tour win, his first for three years, and one he’ll remember a very long time.

