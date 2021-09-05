SEBRING —This Tuesday, the Highlands Tea Party will host Luis Miguel, who is challenging Marco Rubio as a candidate for U.S. Senate in the 2022 Republican primary. As a cornerstone of his campaign, Miguel has unveiled The Integrity Act, a proposal to restore trust in American elections by protecting them against voter fraud.
Some of the highlights of that measure include a prohibition against universal mail voting for federal elections; mandatory voter ID; a requirement that poll watchers be allowed to closely observe the counting and signature matching processes (with law enforcement empowered to intervene against elections officials who do not cooperate); hard limits on when states can submit their results and restrictions on social media companies’ ability to censor political candidates and election-related stories among other things.
A resident of St. Augustine, Miguel last year helped to organize gatherings of hundreds of residents in St. Augustine and Palatka to stand against mobs of lawless groups that were seeking to topple veterans’ memorials.
"Thanks to the strong patriot turnout, there was no burning, looting, or formation of 'autonomous zones' in our neighborhoods," he said.
Miguel has been and remains a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump. He is known as a conservative writer for The New American magazine and as an activist affiliated with groups like the Tea Party and Republican Liberty Caucus of Florida.
Miguel also has been a contributor on a host of conservative radio programs, including Bill Martinez Live, The Daily Review With Keith Hanson, and Focus Today With Perry Atkinson.
At the local level, Miguel has been active in the St. Johns County Republican Party, serving as a district chair and a communications director. He has been involved with a number of local conservative groups, such as the St. Augustine Tea Party and St. Johns County Young Republicans.
The Highlands Tea Party meets most every Tuesday at the Vietnam Veterans Hall 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind Walmart). Social time is at 5:30 p.m., the meeting begins at 6 p.m.