Military Sea Services Museum deserves a visit
I saw the article about the Military Sea Services Museum and wanted to say this place is so interesting. It brought back a lot of memories for me with the uniforms, equipment and stories the men that were there told.
If you want to go someplace fun, interesting and educational, take your family there, or go by yourself. It doesn’t matter if you were in the military like me or not. You will still enjoy the pictures, the set-ups they have, etc.
Take note of the free celebration on Oct. 13th. And to anyone who is even thinking about, they have free ice cream and cake. Who can resist that?!
Mimi Hardy
Sebring