SEBRING — Highlands County is going into the 2020-21 budget process with a tax rate cap of 9.0 mils. Commissioners have said, however, that they intend to hold the final rate at the present level of 8.55, or lower it if possible.
The vote was 4-1 in favor of a 9.0-mil cap, with Commissioner Arlene Tuck dissenting.
They will set the final, actual millage rate for the coming year at the last budget hearing on Sept. 15.
County staff had recommended starting with a rate of 9.25 mils as the highest rate the county would be allowed, by law, to set for the year. It’s the same cap the Board of County Commission had while working out the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget last summer.
Tuck said Tuesday that she would rather set the millage cap at the rollback rate plus 2%.
The rollback rate is the millage rate that would bring in the same revenue as last year, adjusted for increases in taxable property value: When property value goes up, then the rate can come down.
Right now the rollback rate is 8.3169 mils, or $8.3169 per $1,000 of taxable property value, after deducting for exemptions like the homestead exemption.
Adding 2% to that would bring the rate up to 8.49 mils, Tuck said, which would be a little bit of a deduction from the current rate.
“We have people who see that 9.25 and think taxes are going up,” Tuck said. “I would like to not put (the cap) any higher than 8.55.”
She said if the county could put the cap at 8.55, then commissioners would look for things to cut and not look for more revenue, especially from the general fund balance, which has helped shore up short revenue for years.
The difficulty, said Commissioner Don Elwell, is the types of things Tuck suggested as cuts in Tuesday’s budget workshop, are buildings, vehicles or equipment, which are paid out of infrastructure taxes, not property taxes.
Cutting them won’t affect the millage rate or the general fund, he said.
“I understand that we go to 9.25 to give ourselves a bit of wiggle room,” Elwell said, noting that the 0.7-mil difference represents approximately $4 million in revenue. “That’s a good deal of wiggling.”
Elwell asked David Nitz, manager of the Office of Budget and Management, what situations exist in the economy that might cause the county to need that kind of buffer. Nitz answered that there’s “something out there called COVID-19” that has affected revenues and will likely affect ad valorem revenues in future years, thanks to deferred maintenance on property from lost wages.
He also said the 0.7 mils would account for closer to a $3.5 million buffer.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg also said state revenue sharing would be affected.
“I’m trying to find out where that $4 million is,” Elwell said. “I appreciate you reminding me about the COVID-19, because I had forgotten about it.”
Tuck reiterated that when matters get really bad, “and they are really bad, we need to look at this budget really, really closely, and see what can be taken out.”
“And I promise you, that has been done,” said Elwell, who worked with Nitz and Vosburg as the board’s budget liaison to county staff.
Tuck said she didn’t want the county to be left next year with “no money,” and Elwell said perhaps 0.7 mils is too much “wiggle room,” and moved for a millage cap of 9.0.
Beth Degnan, Lake Placid resident in Highlands Park Estates, said Charlotte County, her former home county, has had the same rate for six years, and agreed with Tuck, arguing that some the county could cut some benefits to employees, like raising insurance premiums, to cut expenses.
“Taxes are supposed to be for infrastructure, not these people’s salaries,” Degnan said. “You’re taxing us out our ying-yangs.”