SEBRING — County commissioners will talk about budgets, elections and face masks today.
County officials have set the question of a mandatory face mask resolution toward the end of the 9 a.m. meeting, to give time to finish other county business first.
Those present at 600 S. Commerce Ave. are requested to comply with physical distancing and other recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent further spread of COVID-19 at the meeting.
One major decision for commissioners today involves where to set the top millage rate for the 2020-21 budget hearings. Office of Management and Budget staff have recommended setting a rate of 9.25 as the highest amount the county may go with millage for the coming budget year.
Commissioners can set the millage lower than that, and have stated that they would like to take it below the current 8.55 rate, if possible. However, they have also acknowledged that they may have to keep the 8.55 rate for now, and bolster any revenue shortfalls with reserve funds.
According to documents in the agenda, the county saw a $29.22 million increase in taxable property value this year, which when adjusted for exemptions, leaves a total taxable property value of $5.06 billion.
The proposed millage rate of 9.25 would be just 0.75 mills from the state-imposed cap of 10, and would bring in $48.36 million in revenue.
The current millage rate of 8.55 brought in $43.19 million in revenue last year. To raise that same amount this year, the county could reduce the rate down to 8.3169, but then the county would have to put in more money from fund reserves to cover cost increases.
For now, county departments have been able to hold their increases to a cumulative 2% increase. Commissioners will have a workshop with constitutional officers during today’s meeting to see if they can get the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Clerk of Courts, Supervisor of Elections, Tax Collector and Property Appraiser offices to do the same, collectively.
Among other items, the board will discuss and/or decide on:
- An ordinance to amend the powers and duties of the county administrator to have the administrator directly supervise those who have contractual employment with the county, to include the county attorney.
- Appointment of a board member and alternate to the Canvassing Board for the 2020 general election.
- An agreement between the Southwest Florida Water Management District and the county for completion of the Sebring Watershed Management Program via the Sebring Watershed Study Agreement.
- Purchase of a used 2015 Volvo A25G off-road water truck, for use by the Solid Waste Department, as allocated in the 2019-20 budget.
- The Insurance Committee’s recommendation for Stop Loss Deductible, premium structure and plan design for Insurance Plan Year 2020-2021.
- Review of the revised County Fee Schedule.
Commissioners also have a proclamation to consider to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote.
Later this week, the Tourist Development Council will hold a regular meeting and/or remote conference line meeting at 8:15 a.m. Thursday. If held online, the call will be via 1-904-638-2711 with a sign-in identification of 725-795-793.