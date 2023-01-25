SEBRING — Emmanuel United Church of Christ’s Rev. George Miller is invited to give the Bible Devotional Message at First Virtual United Church of Christ Rural Ministries National Gathering.

The theme of the event is “Nourishing the Seeds of Faith” with Miller speaking on Isaiah 55:10-11 on Feb. 10 at 4 pm. His presentation will be filmed inside Emmanuel’s sanctuary and live-streamed throughout the nation.

