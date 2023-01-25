SEBRING — Emmanuel United Church of Christ’s Rev. George Miller is invited to give the Bible Devotional Message at First Virtual United Church of Christ Rural Ministries National Gathering.
The theme of the event is “Nourishing the Seeds of Faith” with Miller speaking on Isaiah 55:10-11 on Feb. 10 at 4 pm. His presentation will be filmed inside Emmanuel’s sanctuary and live-streamed throughout the nation.
The United Church of Christ Coalition for Rural and Small Town Ministries is designed to be a resource and on-line gathering space for UCC pastors who serve rural and small town communities. Miller has been an active member of the group since its inception in 2020.
Miller is an ordained minister of the UCC, with an MDiv from Eden Theological Seminary, in Missouri. He is currently Board Member At Large for the local NAACP #5087, a Walker Rural Institute Fellow and an ADESE Fellow. Rev. Miller has served Emmanuel since 2010.
Emmanuel UCC is at 3315 Hope St. (off Hammock Road), Sebring, FL 33875. www.euccfl.org.