SEBRING — When Progress Energy was bought by Duke Energy, Jerry Miller was the one to help all of the existing customers understand that it was a good thing. For 37 years, Miller worked in the electric utility business having started his career in energy conservation for Florida Power Corporation. He eventually became the spokesperson for the company in the Central Florida area.
He was often seen attending community events and serving as a liaison for Progress Energy.
Miller died early Monday morning. He was 61.
Liz Barber, president and CEO of the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, said Miller was always approachable, “even if it was the first time meeting him.”
“He was definitely a pillar in our community as far as community service was concerned. He really touched those who worked with him,” she said.
Barber described Miller as “vibrant, always smiling and always willing to help” and is the way others also remembered him.
Lake Placid Town Councilwoman Debra Worley said a resolution in Miller’s honor will be presented at the March 11 Town Council meeting. Saying “he is loved by many in Lake Placid,” Worley said anyone who would like to pay their respects at that time may fill out a form to speak. She said the resolution should be in the early part of the 5:30 p.m. meeting.
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said, “The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Duke Energy have always had a great working relationship, and a majority of that relationship was due to Jerry Miller. He was just a great all-around guy and a good person to work with, both on everyday issues and especially during a crisis. He was always there when asked and would go above and beyond to serve not just Duke Energy customers, but everyone in the Heartland. He will be missed.”
While working for Florida Power, Miller received his certification as a residential and commercial energy auditor and also received the Certified Energy Manager designation.
He was named community relations manager for Highlands, Hardee, Lake and Polk counties during the transition from Florida Power to Progress Energy. His responsibilities included managing franchise and territorial agreements, escalated customer issues, local media, community involvement and corporate philanthropy throughout the four counties.
His community involvement included serving on the board of The Lake Wales Care Center, Polk Vision, Lake Education Foundation, Past Chair of Polk Education Foundation, past president of the Polk State College Foundation, past president of the Central Florida Development Council, Haines City Economic Development Council, Lake Wales Charter Schools Foundation Board, Polk Works Board and Board of Governors for the Polk Museum of the Arts. He is a graduate of Leadership Polk Class 1, Leadership Highlands and almost a graduate of Leadership Lake. He is a two-time past president of the Lake Wales Chamber of Commerce.
He had received his company’s Pinnacle Award in the area of customer service. The Pinnacle Award recognizes employees who demonstrate superior performance and produce results that add value to the company. This is the most prestigious recognition award offered by the company.
Scott Dressel, who serves as the HCSO public information officer and is a former editor of the Highlands News-Sun, said Miller was always available with answers to questions the newspaper had about Duke Energy and its services.
“He was always willing to talk and provide any information we needed to pass along to our readers. He was an invaluable resource at all times, but especially during the aftermath of the hurricanes of 2004 when everyone was asking when the power would be back on,” Dressel said.
Miller graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Finance. He has completed Leadership Development programs at Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Miller is a Polk County Pioneer family and his children are sixth generation residents of Polk County.
No funeral arrangements have been announced as of press time.