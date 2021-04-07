LAKE PLACID — On Monday, March 20, Conley Insurance downed Lakeside Dermatology 30-26. Conley's shortstop, Frank Menendez, led the way going 5 for 5 with 2 singles, a triple and a home run. Cisco Hernandez went 4 for 4 with a walk and 4 doubles. Ron Kilburn went 5 for 5 with a single and 4 doubles. Lakeside's shortstop, Richard Rucker, also went 5 for 5 with 4 singles and a double.
On the other field Monday, Miller's Central Air downed Central Security 34-29. In the hit fest, Elston Hedges hit for the cycle. Richard Rivera smacked 3 singles, 2 doubles and a home run. Ken Elston hit 5 singles and a triple. Steve Frye had 2 singles and 4 doubles. Tom (H2o) Waters had 5 singles and a double. Pitcher Jim Nicolet hit 6 singles. For Central, Dick Cook went 6 for 6 with 4 singles, a double and a home run. Stan Schuham went 5 for 5 with 3 singles, a double and a home run. Miller's fielders, Waters and Steve Frye, had spectacular catches in the eighth inning to end the game.
On Wednesday, March 31, Miller's Central Air took on Lake Placid Marine for the championship of the season. The two teams battled back and forth in an exciting eight innings. No one could ask for a more exciting championship game. When the dust settled, Miller's outlasted LP Marine 29-28. Lake Placid Marine had the tying run on third base in the last inning, but were unable to get him across home plate. Ken Elston and Jim Nicolet went 6 for 6 in the game for Miller's. Hitting home runs for Lake Placid Marine were Bill Scrase and Steve Weinzirl.
In the other final contest, Lakeside Dermatology downed Central Security 27-26. Not to be out done by the championship game, Central Security also had the tying run on third base and were not able to get him across the plate. Hitting one thousand for Lakeside were Roger Gasperlin, George Hartman and Gary Tankersley. Hitting home runs for Central were Don Cunningham, Craig Ervin and Ken Kirk.
A note of thanks from the League Officers
The 2021 senior softball season has come to an end and it’s time for us to let people know how much we appreciate their help. First to our five sponsors – Central Security, Lake Placid Marine, Miller's Central Air, Conley Insurance and Lakeside Dermatology. They have supported us for years and their contributions and encouragement are greatly appreciated. To Highlands County and the crew at the Sports Complex – you make it the best place to play softball in all of Florida. To our managers – Gene Welbaum, Marty McKee, Pete Mathews, Doran Quigg, and Pat Lowe – and our scorekeepers – Gerry Mathews, Bob Asbury, Peggy Smith, Bill Martin and Jodi – you make it all come together . Without you we would just have a bunch of seniors wandering around trying to figure out who’s on first. To the umpires – Don Thomas, Steve Engebret, Jim Kahn and Don Dobbert – they keep us on task with just the right level of skill and understanding for our play.
There were a couple of challenges unique to this season. For the two weeks FEMA moved a drive-thru vaccination team to the Sports Complex our games needed to relocate. Thank you to the City of Lake Placid, and specifically Harry Durbano for allowing us to use the Lake June ball fields to keep our schedule on track. Because of COVID protocols, our end of the year picnic was severely restricted but Subway in Lake Placid worked with us to provide individually wrapped sandwiches for our players to enjoy at the championship game. Thanks to Steve of Toadally Tees in Sebring for always doing a great job on our uniforms, hats and championship T-shirts. Thank you Gene Welbaum for gathering the data and writing the weekly newspaper article and thank you Highlands News-Sun for allowing us the space to promote our league and highlight the players.
Finally, the whole league recognizes who brings all these components together to make it all run smoothly, thank you Jodi – you’re the best.