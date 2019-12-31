SEBRING — Highlands County has seen large real estate transactions this month, both in geographic area and in dollar amounts.
The Clerk of Courts Office has recorded a sale on Dec. 16 of 27 parcels in the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District to Heritage Investments of Polk II LLC for a total of $238,500.
It also recorded a sale on Dec. 17 of $1.94 million for the HarborFreight building at 515 U.S. 27 N. in Sebring, sold from National Retail Properties to Brown Noltemeyer Phoenix Place LLC of Louisville, Kentucky.
That building sits at the corner of U.S. 27 and Mall Ring Road, just south of Vicki Drive. The business itself remains open.
As for the parcels in Sun ‘N Lake, the Highlands County Government has been working to get foreclosed parcels back onto the tax rolls through deed sales, either en masse or individually. This most recent sale to a Lakeland-based developer could result in a housing development, if the lots are contiguous to each other. Heritage Investments of Polk II, in the summer of 2017, applied for and was denied a request to build 94 homes on the rural Crystal Beach Road in Eagle Lake, just south of Winter Haven.
It was reported in local press at the time that the Polk County Board of County Commission opposed the density change that such a development would have required in the midst of estate zoning, with parcel sizes of 10 acres.
Currently, Sun ‘N Lake does not have estate zoning. It is a golf course community with single-family home enclaves and multi-family dwelling units — including condominiums, duplexes or Fairway Pines at Sun ‘N Lake, an assisted living facility on Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard.