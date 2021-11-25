For the first time in its 24-year history, Corvette Racing will contest multiple endurance racing championships during a globe-trotting 2022 racing program.
Corvette’s production-based race team is set for full-season championship challenges in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship. Corvette Racing will field one Chevrolet Corvette C8.R in each series with a two-car effort planned for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
All six Corvette Racing drivers from 2021 will return for the new season. Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg make up the attack in IMSA while Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy and Alexander Sims contest the WEC.
“This is the most ambitious schedule that Corvette Racing has faced in its nearly 25 years of competition,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. Vice President, Performance and Motorsports. “It will be an honor to race in both the IMSA and WEC series at some of the best tracks in the world.”
The presence of Corvette Racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship means Chevrolet will fight for the GT Manufacturers World Championship along with another IMSA Manufacturers title in 2022.
Milner and Tandy will take on the six-round global championship with the No. 64 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, which will continue in the GTE Pro category against similar factory entries.
Millner was looking forward to the challenge of competing in the WEC.
“It’s an exciting and new challenge to do a full season in WEC,” he said. “As the decisions were being made, I was asked my preference of what I would like to do for 2022. I’ve obviously enjoyed every single year that I’ve been in IMSA with some amazing tracks and events. But the opportunity to race at some other famous and storied circuits – ones that I’ve never been to – in a Corvette and in the WEC is amazing. The constants of the car, the Michelin tires and having Nick as a teammate are all great benefits. We got a look at what it’s like to race in a normal WEC race when some of the team raced at Spa last year. Having that experience and knowledge will be beneficial for 2022. Personally, I’m thrilled for this.”
Milner and Tandy’s season will begin with the 1,000 Miles of Sebring on March 18 as the FIA WEC returns to its doubleheader weekend with IMSA, which runs the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring the following day.
Tandy is also no stranger to WEC, and was anxious to hit some tracks he hasn’t raced at in a while.
“I’m excited for this new challenge,” Tandy said. “I last competed for a full season in the FIA WEC in 2017, so I know what the championship is all about. I’m especially looking forward to taking this Corvette to tracks and events where we haven’t raced the car before. Obviously I’ve been involved in the full IMSA season and Le Mans this year, but to run the C8.R in six- and eight-hour events that WEC runs is something still a little unknown to us at Corvette Racing. Yes, it’s a step into the unknown, but it’s a new challenge and those are always exciting.”
A handful of new circuits for Corvette Racing – Monza, Fuji and Bahrain – await on the WEC calendar for 2022, plus a return to Spa-Francorchamps. The focal point, as is the case each season, is the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Corvette Racing aims to gain invitations for two Corvette C8.Rs as the program goes for a ninth class victory since 2001. Sims will reunite with Milner and Tandy at Le Mans, with the Garcia/Taylor/Catsburg trio eyeing a Le Mans return, as well.