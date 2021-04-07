Milton H. Loveless
Milton Hubert Loveless, age 92, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. He was born May 6, 1928 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to the late Rollo Richard and Irene (Koone) Loveless. Milton had been a resident since 1995, coming from Grand Rapids, Michigan. He was a member of First Baptist Church Sebring, and was a coordinator in the aircraft industry. He was the director of a large Bible study at his place of work, Lear Sigler, in Grand Rapids.
Milton is survived by his wife, Johanna Loveless of Sebring, Florida; children, Debbie Soltis (Mike) of South Carolina, Angela Rushlo (Brian), Doug Loveless and Milton Scott Loveless (Kim), all of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Dean Lewis (Darcey) of Erie, Pennsylvania, and Matthew Lewis (Stephani) of Muskegon, Michigan; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan P. Loveless; daughter-in-law, Jackie Loveless; and brothers, Neil Loveless; Ralph Loveless.
A memorial service will be held at noon Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon’s International.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Cornerstone Hospice for their compassionate care. Precious in the sight of the Lord, is the death of His saints. Psalm 116:15
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com