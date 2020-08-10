Roger Stone was convicted for lying to Congress to protect the president, and Trump’s pardon of him is a flagrant abuse of power and about the most obviously corrupt thing I’ve ever seen a president openly do – no one else, since Nixon, has or would ever dare do such a thing. And no president has ever before released, unsolicited by cities and states, unidentifiable storm-troopers onto our cities to kidnap and interrogate protestors: it’s wholly unprecedented. They think that creating chaos, by provoking riots, will get him reelected; and I wouldn’t put it past him to use it to declare ‘martial law’ in November to postpone the election, either.
Now he wants to reopen schools, citing that they’re opening schools in Europe; yea, but yesterday Europe had 700 new cases of COVID-19, while we had 70,000. If Trump forces schools to reopen in states that are already experiencing alarming rates of infection, he’s only adding bodies to the appallingly high death toll that he, thru his imbecility, incompetence, and indifference, is already solely responsible for: but he simply doesn’t care, for he clearly has no conscience or a soul. Trump declared it unsafe to hold the Rep [sic] convention in Florida, but he’ll try and force you to send your kids to school, folks: ‘no skin off his teeth.’
Some researchers say they have no evidence that children are spreading the virus; but that’s because they’re at home and not at school, but put them back in school and most likely they’ll become the main carriers and cases will skyrocket, as occurred in Israel. Trump, in true nature, tried to cheat the virus by ignoring CDC guidelines and reopened commerce too soon, which resulted in COVID-19 disastrously spreading like wildfire; but being a weak man, his vanity and hubris won’t allow him to admit to his myriad mistakes and correct his course, as the victims of his childlike narcissism, arrogance, and apathy needlessly die.
And now he wants to try and cheat the virus again by opening-up schools in the middle of the wildfire that he moronically set ablaze – the ignorance is astounding, and naive people support such nonsense. If he had followed CDC guidelines, and waited until cases declined steadily for 2 weeks before trying to reopen the country, our economy would now be chugging along with COVID-19 greatly contained, like it currently is in other smart countries. China hadn’t a single case in two weeks as of late July.
If you social distance desks in school rooms, it would take at least two schools to contain the same amount of students. This mindless demand by Trump to just haphazardly reopen schools, without funding or thinking it thru, which he’s incapable of, is typically reckless. And how does one force a little kid to constantly keep a mask on, wash their hands often, and social distance? Or how do we protect older teachers from dying? Is Trump gonna supply the disinfectant, janitors, and PPE? Unconscionably and embarrassingly low-paid Teachers already often have to chip-in to buy supplies for their students.
Here we are back at the beginning of COVID-19 containment, back where we were in April, with the contagion far more spread than ever; and only because we didn’t have a comprehensive national strategy from the beginning. Even though Obama had handed Trump that very “Predict” protocol strategy, that he foolishly abandoned, naturally. Such plans, as Obama had designed, is how other nations, who now have it mostly contained, accomplished reducing the curve to near zero; which made it safe enough to open schools, that we’re nowhere close to achieving.
Due to Trump’s incompetent lack of leadership, over 800 nurses and doctors have needlessly died, and now he wants to kill some teachers too; he never liked teachers, obviously, thereby never learned about virtue or integrity: he’s lied and cheated constantly and always has in everything he’s ever done. And someone please explain to Captain Chaos, that testing doesn’t create cases, spreading of the virus does, testing reveals them, moron.
Steube recently wrote of the “meritless attacks against Trump.” Could he be more hypocritically delusional: when meritlessly attacking others is all Steube and Trump ever do. Because that’s the refuge of scoundrels who have nothing worthwhile or edifying to say.
Trump, instead of doing something to combat the virus, spends all his energy blaming and attacking others as he sits on his butt all day, watches TV and tweets. I’ve never seen a more irresponsible and unconscious fool. While silly, naive and gullible people believe him to be a great president: just because Trump lied and told them that he was. Sad, no, really sad!
