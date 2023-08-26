Mine says water to Highlands won't be interrupted

The site of Mosaic Company’s South Fort Meade mining operation is a mile or so above the Highlands County line. The company might build a three-mile-long underwater wall to temporarily contain water as it mines.

 GOOGLE EARTH

The Mosaic Company, which operates large surface mines between State Road 60 in the north and State Road 64 to the south, mines millions of tons of potash and phosphates each year. The material is used in fertilizer, which the company distributes around the world.

The company is required by federal and state law to ensure its work does not permanently impact the natural flow of groundwater; it must also ensure that its tailings and other byproducts are properly contained in holding ponds and do not reach creeks and streams, including the Peace River.

