Mine says water to Highlands won't be interrupted

The Mosaic Company, which operates large surface mines between State Road 60 in the north and State Road 64 to the south, mines millions of tons of potash and phosphates each year. The material is used in fertilizer, which the company distributes around the world.
The company is required by federal and state law to ensure its work does not permanently impact the natural flow of groundwater; it must also ensure that its tailings and other byproducts are properly contained in holding ponds and do not reach creeks and streams, including the Peace River.
In fact, Mosaic agreed to pay nearly $2 billion in 2015 to settle a federal Environmental Protection Agency lawsuit over hazardous waste and to clean up operations at its six Florida sites and two other sites in Louisiana.
According to the EPA, “the 60 billion pounds of hazardous waste addressed in this case is the largest amount ever covered by a federal or state ... settlement. It will ensure that wastewater at Mosaic’s facilities is properly managed and does not pose a threat to groundwater resources.”
A Mosaic spokeswoman told the Highlands News-Sun recently that the company wants to deploy an underground barrier in Hardee County to protect water flow during mining in south Hardee County. The wall – which may be two to three years away – is just one option for the company.
Engineers for Mosaic’s South Fort Meade Phosphate Mine, a few miles east of U.S. 17 above Bowling Green, are considering the construction of a wall more than 120 feet below ground. The wall would stretch for three miles across the mining property and would protect groundwater levels outside the mining area.
To restore flow, the company will cut windows in the wall 1,000 feet apart to release water.
Highlands County residents should not worry that the proposed wall – which would be built just north of the Hardee County line – would interrupt the flow of groundwater or aquifer water from Hardee County, Mosaic spokesperson Jackie Barron said.
“Construction of the wall will have no effect on Highlands County,” she said. “The location of the wall – if we build it – is more than a mile from Highlands County.”
Not only that, Barron said, groundwater flows to the west away from Highlands County. If constructed, the subsurface barrier wall would be to the west of Highlands County.
The water that flows to the surface when the mine machinery extracts the ore is not connected to the Floridan Aquifer “where most drinking water comes from,” Barron said. “It’s the same groundwater you find if you dig a hole a couple of feet deep just about anywhere in Florida.”
The freshwater aquifer, however, can extend to a depth of 2,000 feet below land surface in Hardee County, according to the South Florida Water Management District.
“At this site, the aquifer is separated from the upper groundwater by a thick, regional layer in the geology,” she said.
The proposed underground wall is a mixture of soil, clay and some cement. Once mining is complete, groundwater flow will be restored by removing sections of the wall.
“It may sound simple, but these highly engineered structures ensure no offsite impacts to groundwater and surface waters,” she said.
Hardee County engineers gave their approval for the eastern extension of the South Fort Meade Mine. The state has will now seek Environmental Resource Permit, Conservative Reserve Program, and federal Army Corps of Engineer clean water permits for the project.