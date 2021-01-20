AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils boys soccer team lost their fourth game in a row to the Fort Meade Miners (7-4-1) on Tuesday Night at Joe Franza Stadium on a last minute goal, 2-1. It was the second 2-1 loss in a row for the Red Devils against quality teams, the one previous being against Lake Placid, as they continue to improve on their defense and counter attacks.
“I am proud of the guys effort tonight” said Avon Park Head Coach Joshua Virkler. “We lost a starter on offense this week and you could tell we were getting tired toward the end, but our defense and goalkeeper did a good job tonight and we will continue to work on the rest.”
Fort Meade took the lead 10 minutes into the first half on a goal by Alex Bentura to give the Miners a 1-0 advantage.
The Red Devils tried to answer back quickly as Kaleb Ramos had a 25-yard shot blocked 14 minutes into the game before Bryan Sanchez-Guzman tied the game at 1 on a 15-yard shot past defenders from the right side into the left side of the goal.
Both teams battled to a stalemate for the next 24 minutes to go into the half still tied one.
The Red Devils and the Miners both had opportunities early in the second half to take the lead, at the 5-minute mark, Avon Park’s Sanchez-Guzman had a 20-yard shot blocked.
Six minutes in, Avon Park nearly lost their goalkeeper Wesley Hair as he collided heads with Fort Meade’s Bentura, putting Hair on the ground and the ball rolling open to the net. By the time Bentura got to it, Avon Park’s defense was able to clear the ball out, allowing time for Hair to recover.
Fort Meade went on pressure offensive. Twelve minutes into the second half, Artemio Hernandez had his shot block by Avon Park’s Armando Robles-Romero and five minutes later Fort Meade missed an opportunity as Bentura’s shot went wide right.
Eighteen minutes into the second half, the Miner’s Hernandez had his shot blocked by Avon Park’s Thomas Guzman-Gomez and at twenty-one minutes, Fort Meade’s Moises Peralta had his shot block by Avon Park’s Kennette Esquilin-Montanez to keep the game at one going into the water break.
The Avon Park defense continued to stave off the Fort Meade attacks until the 38 minute mark when Fort Meade’s Angel Islas hit Bentura on a cross pass 5 yards in front of the goal to score his second of the game to put the Miners up 2-1.
Avon Park tried to pressure the Miners but were unable to tie the game with Fort Meade winning 2-1.
The Red Devils play their last regular season game on the road as they face the Hardee Wildcats tonight.