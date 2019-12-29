Minimum wage workers in Florida will receive a slight increase in their pay next month, but they could get a significant raise in 2021 if a ballot measure passes in the November election.
On Jan. 1, 2020, the minimum wage will increase to $8.56 an hour. It was $8.46 this year. The minimum wage rate is recalculated every year in September and is based on the Consumer Price Index.
The wage for tipped employees, in addition to tips, will also go up by 10 cents to $5.54 an hour.
Florida voters will be deciding to increase the minimum wage in the 2020 election. It is Amendent 2 and more than the required 766,200 signatures were collected to get it on the ballot. If the amendment is approved, the minimum wage will go to $10 per hour effective Sept. 30, 2021. Each Sept. 30 thereafter, the minimum wage shall increase by $1 per hour until the minimum wage reaches $15 per hour on Sept. 30, 2026. From that point forward, future minimum wage increases shall revert to being adjusted annually for inflation starting Sept. 30, 2027.
Florida For a Fair Wage, which is a committee that supports the proposed amendment, is leading the campaign for the passage of the amendment. According to the committee, there are 200,000 people in the state who earn minimum wage.
It says that the state needs to pass the amendment so that “all hard-working Floridians can receive a living wage.” The “living wage” is the minimum cost that covers the basic needs of an individual and the needs of their family without government assistance.
The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association said on its website that if the amendment passes it will be “devastating to the hospitality industry.”
The trade group contends that business owners will be forced to find solutions that will have a direct impact on the more than 1 million workers in the state’s hospitality industry. The solutions include reducing the number of employees, reducing the number of hours remaining employees work and seeking labor alternatives like automation.