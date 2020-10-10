SEBRING — How would you like to earn $15 an hour?
If you already do or have a higher wage, you may not take much notice of the referendum on the Florida ballot this year, which would set the state's minimum hourly wage at $15 by Oct. 1, 2026. Statewide polls have shown that a majority of Florida residents support it.
A poll conducted by Monmouth University Polling Institute, a public opinion research institute on the Monmouth University campus in West Long Branch, New Jersey, states that 67% of Florida's registered voters said they would vote to raise the pay floor to $15 an hour, while just 26% said they would oppose the initiative.
Such a measure would need 60% of the vote for approval.
The National Conference of State Legislatures has reported that 21 states began 2020 with higher minimum wages.
Florida, along with Alaska, Minnesota, Montana, Ohio, South Dakota and Vermont had automatically increased their rates based on the cost of living.
Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York and Washington increased their rates due to previously approved legislation or ballot initiatives.
Seven states and Washington, D.C., have approved a $15-per-hour pay floor of some kind, according to CNBC.com. Florida, if it approves the ballot measure, would become the second most populous state to take that step.
The federal minimum wage has stayed at $7.25 per hour for more than a decade, but Florida's minimum wage has risen over that time to $8.56 per hour to meet inflation.
Proponents of the proposed increase, however, have said it's needed to cover the gap between what people are paid and what it costs to live in the Sunshine State.
The amendment, listed as "Amendment 2" on the ballot, states that the measure would raise the state's wage to $10 as of Sept. 30, 2021. Each Sept. 30 after that would raise the wage by $1 per hour until the minimum wage reaches $15 per hour in 2026. After that point, any minimum wage increases would be adjusted as they are done now for inflation, starting Sept. 30, 2027.
The ballot also states that state and local government costs would increase to comply with new minimum wage levels, with an estimated annual wage cost increase of $16 in Fiscal Year 2021-22, and increasing to $540 million in 2027. In bold, all-capital print, the text on the ballot then states that the measure would have a net negative impact on the state budget, which the Legislature would have to make up through higher taxes or reduced government services.
For the most part, it hasn't raised a lot of attention at the local level.
Liz Barber, George Karos and Jennifer Bush, the presidents/CEOs respectively of the Sebring, Avon Park and Lake Placid Chambers of Commerce, said they may have had a few business owners mention it in passing.
Barber said business owners are concerned they may have to revise how they run their business if their labor costs increase, including layoffs and increases in pricing.
"[There's] not as much chatter about it locally as might think," Barber said of word-of-mouth and social media discussions.
The Florida Chamber of Commerce has a very strong stance against it, she said. Materials on the Florida Chamber website state that the midst of hard economic times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is not the time to institute a higher wage.
The Sebring Chamber is not aligned specifically with the Florida Chamber, Barber said, and is not involved in the fight against the amendment.
"I see both sides of the coin, from a business standpoint," Barber said. "I do understand their concerns. Not that there’s ever a good time, [but] this is really a tough time. [It] will make things just a little bit challenging."
Karos and Bush both said they saw the measure on the published sample ballot.
The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association has also come out against the wage increase, arguing that the increase in labor cost could reduce the number of employees as well as arguing that tipped employees make more than $15 per hour.
Proponents of the law, including the Morgan & Morgan legal firm, say that there have been cases in the Florida court system of employers failing to meet the minimum wage for tipped employees, losses in tips to a mandatory "tip pool," having people working off the clock or having workers pay out of wages to supply necessary work items like uniforms or safety equipment.