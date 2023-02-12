The flowers and crosses stick out of the grass on the side of every major road in Highlands County.
Take a drive on U.S. 19, U.S. 27, U.S. 98, State Roads 70, 64, and county roads like Lake June Road, Sebring Parkway, and Panther Parkway and you’ll pass mylar balloons, photos of loved ones, and other humble memorials to loved ones lost to automobile accidents.
When a household learns of the sudden loss of a family member in a car accident, from gunfire or other events, the Highlands County Sheriff’s office sends an angel to comfort them.
The Rev. Richard Norris is the lead volunteer chaplain for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Chaplain Unit. Norris has been involved with emergency services as well as the ministry for almost 40 years, not only fighting fires and saving lives but in these later years, comforting victims of hurricanes, fires, floods, and automobile crashes.
“I was raised around emergency services,” he said. “My father served with a rescue squad so I grew up in the world of emergency, medical, fire and police services.”
Educated in the The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod, he was an EMT instructor about the time he became a pastor.
He and his six fellow sheriff’s chaplains also notify families when they’ve lost someone to a car crash or other event. They also provide Sheriff’s Office members and their families with spiritual guidance, support and information when requested. They are non-denominational in their volunteer work but are ordained ministers in their respective congregations.
The Highlands News-Sun interviewed Norris and the unit’s role in comforting victims and survivors.
“We’re not psychologists, we don’t pretend to be, we are merely chaplains meeting the spiritual needs of those who request it when called to a scene,” he said.
The chaplains consider their work as comfort and spiritual support as an extension of their parish ministries, “not unlike a volunteer firefighter, because there’s a need to be fulfilled.”
Norris and the other volunteer chaplains are called in at any time of day or night to respond to a scene where a body may be in a house, a car slammed against a tree, or a child has witnessed violence between family members.
“It’s not so much what we say,” Norris said. “As we see it, it’s the ministry of presence, lending support in any way we can do that. Each situation is different. I’ve been exposed to mass fatalities, including the (Pulse) nightclub shooting in Orlando. We were involved with the SunTrust Bank shooting; I was at Inn on the Lakes on U.S. 27, consoling victim family members awaiting word.”
Sometimes Norris and his fellow volunteer chaplains simply stand by on scene, asking victims if they can notify other relatives.
“You can pray with them if they request it, and offer to contact their clergy person – though we do not take the place of anyone’s pastor,” Norris said. “Some of us perform institutional visits, ministering in hospitals and nursing homes.”
What does a person say to someone who learns they’ve lost a loved one in a car accident? Detectives and deputies traditionally notify families of homicides and car fatalities, but sheriff’s pastor volunteers are on hand to comfort the grieving.
“The family member might ask, ‘Why me, why now, how did this happen?’ There are no pat answers to that,” he said. “I don’t have the answers, we never do find the answers. We console them and encourage them in any way we can.”
The pastors do not sugarcoat what’s happened.
“When they lose a loved one tragically to an accident, a shooting, an unexpected heart attack, stroke, everybody grieves differently. We’re trained not to be vague about it, but to be straightforward so they don’t misunderstand what you’re saying,” Norris said. “They have to confront that news and one is bound to see some sorrow, some sadness.”
Norris and his fellow volunteers will be called to a scene in the next few days, in the next week, or tonight. Somewhere in Highlands County, someone will face life-changing news of a sudden nature. A pastor from the sheriff’s Chaplain Unit will be there.
“I’ve never said to anyone that everything is going to be alright,” Norris said. “We can help them look for the future a little bit, point them in the right direction, that’s our role.”
Here are the other volunteers in the Sheriff’s Chaplain Unit:
Native Miamian Bob Poulsen has a bachelor’s degree in biblical education and a master’s degree in theology. He has been a volunteer Chaplain for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for more than four years.
Chaplain Allen Altvater – well-known by his sheriff’s K9 “comfort dog” Trey – serves as a volunteer at First Baptist Church in Wauchula. Since May 2018, Altvater has sought continued training with Trey to build relationships, reduce anxiety and put smiles on faces of traumatized people.
- Rev. J.P. Fuller is leader of New Life Fellowship Pentecostal Church in Sebring. He began his journey with God as a teenager in West Texas. He is a Marine Corps veteran.
- Orlando native Chaplain William Trucano attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary earning the master of religious education degree in 1972. He has served churches in Arkansas, Louisiana, Michigan and Florida as a Minister of Education and/or Pastor.
Pastor Roldan V. Mendoza is senior pastor of two Seventh-day Adventist churches: Filipino American International SDA Church in Avon Park and Maranatha SDA Church in Lakeland. As a member of the International Conference of Police Chaplains, he has five years’ of experience in law enforcement chaplaincy.
The Rev. Jesus M. Perez, a member of the chaplain unit since June 2019, is also the founder and pastor of Casa de Adoración Y Alabanza, Inc. He graduated from Florida Christian University in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in theology.