The flowers and crosses stick out of the grass on the side of every major road in Highlands County.

Take a drive on U.S. 19, U.S. 27, U.S. 98, State Roads 70, 64, and county roads like Lake June Road, Sebring Parkway, and Panther Parkway and you’ll pass mylar balloons, photos of loved ones, and other humble memorials to loved ones lost to automobile accidents.

