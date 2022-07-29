LAKE PLACID — Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Deonte Chisolm, 17, on Tuesday afternoon in the Placid Lakes subdivision of Lake Placid.
Chisolm will be facing charges of armed robbery, armed burglary, and tampering with a witness by intimidating the victim into not calling law enforcement on him.
According to HCSO, dispatch sent deputies to a home on Boeing Street N.W. just after 12:30 p.m. to a robbery. HCSO officials said Chisolm robbed the neighbor while armed with a “large knife.”
The 74-year-old victim said the suspect wore a mask when the suspect knocked on the door and opened it. The victim also said the suspect was brandishing a knife and demanding cash.
When the first deputy arrived at the scene, he saw Chisolm walking down the street not far from the scene. Deputies found cash on Chisolm in the amount the victim said the suspect said he took.
HCSO said Chisolm is no stranger to law enforcement. They also said Chisolm has been implicated in several crimes, including car burglaries in the area. HCSO stated Chisolm lives near the victim.
HCSO said Chisolm admitted to the robbery.