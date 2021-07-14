LAKE PLACID — In 2007, parents and children with disabilities, educators and business owners created a baseball league where kids in wheelchairs and walkers, could bat, field, laugh and experience all the other joys of America’s Pastime.
“We all got together and thought it would be a good idea to put together a season, and within six weeks we had 40 athletes,” said Saundra Bass, director of the Miracle League of Highlands County. The league is part of the national organization of the same name.
Now, 14 years and a canceled season later, opening day is permanently marked on refrigerator calendars around town.
Players and parents can’t wait for the start of the 2021 season after the league suspended play to protect athletes and families from COVID-19, Bass said.
“They’ve been calling wanting to know the schedule,” Bass said. “It is a big deal for the kids, they have friends they love seeing and they enjoy the social interaction.”
The league, which is run entirely by volunteers, is a nonprofit in the legal sense; donors such as Glades Electric Cooperative, the Lake Placid Noon Rotary, and the Knights of Columbus #7245 are just a few of the organizations that raise funds for the league.
It’s quite a sight to see, the look of concentration and joy on the faces of kids wearing uniforms of Miracle League baseball teams as they play the game in Lake June Park in Lake Placid.
“It’s for children as young as 3 to learn social skills, and to let those with physical and cognitive disabilities play the game,” she said. “They are helped by buddies who stand with them in the field and help them navigate the game.”
The kids rely on a unique playing environment that’s safe for them.
“The first year we played on clay, but after a hard rain, the field was unusable,” Bass said. “We started advocating for having our own field.”
So the town installed a specialized, rubberized field “so walkers and wheelchairs can go across it with no issues,” said Bass, whose son Danny, 41, has cerebral palsy. Her granddaughter, Madison Brown, 17, has autism.
The kids don’t play ball in a vacuum.
“We have fans who always come out, and the athletes love to hear their names called and hear the clapping and cheering,” Bass said.
Unfortunately, the stands need a new roof.
“Our biggest issue this year is the covering over the stands where the fans and kids sit,” Bass said. “It deteriorated over time and has been taken down. It keeps the sun and rain off the fans and the athletes need a place to gather in the shade.”
Depending on the material used, a covering for the stands could cost $20,000 or more, Bass says.
The league is also asking for donations for new restrooms, and a storage room for equipment.
After all, donations make it possible for the children to play year after year.
“Miracle League baseball’s main goal is everybody plays for free,” Bass said. “We pay the user fees for the field, we pay the kids’ registration fees.”
The league also hands out trophies and celebrates the athletes’ accomplishments at an end-of-year party.
To contribute money or time to the Miracle League of Highlands County, send to PO Box 671, Lake Placid, FL 33862.