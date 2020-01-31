LAKE PLACID — With everyone moving to the beat of the music and the occasional karaoke number, the first Winter Wonderland dance was a success.
The SGA (Student Government Association) of Lake Placid High school hosted a dance for all the athletes of Miracle League. The leagues mission statement is to provide opportunities for individuals with cognitive and/or physical challenges to play Miracle League baseball, and participate in other recreational opportunities.
Brianna Pratts and Caitlin Lugo Pfleshinger part of the SGA explained how the dance came to be, “It’s kind of a thing that our student council does, is go to Miracle League. And so we really, really fell in love with it and just wanted to do something with them, because they don’t have many events after the Miracle League season. We wanted to make sure that they’re still involved,” said Pratts.
With a lot of research and help from peers, the SGA made sure they had every little detail down pat. From the photo shoot section and food, to the more in-depth details, such as speaking to the DJ about lights and certain music that should be played. They really kept the needs of the athletes on the top of their list.
Lugo said she was most excited to help set up decorations and to make sure that everything was accommodated to where it wouldn’t set any possible triggers for anyone. The two juniors often spoke to Saundra Bass (one of the directors of Miracle League and parent assistant on the school board) for any questions or concerns.
Saundra Bass is not only involved in Miracle League, but also is mother to Danny Bass, who has cerebral palsy and grandmother to Madison Brown, who has autism. Bass said that after her son used a gait trainer to accomplish walking across the stage at his high school graduation, he lost interest and that programs like Miracle League and this dance give him drive and opportunity to have fun and feel included.
“This is the first year that SGA has done this, they called me and said ‘What can we do to make this happen?’ They were very inquisitive, had lots of questions and it just snowballed from there,” said Bass.
She mentions that when Danny was in high school, he too was part of the SGA, that being a part of it, helped make his high school years memorable, because he was always included in activities. Danny was also Dr. Melissa Sohn’s first student with a disability. Dr. Sohn is a teacher at Lake Placid High School and the student government advisor.
She recalls her memory of when the idea of the dance first arose.
“The kids were just talking about it one day in class, and they were talking about how Tim Tebow does proms for people with special needs and one of my girls made the comment, ‘We don’t need Tim Tebow, we can do it ourselves,’” said Dr. Sohn.
She continues to explain how students of the SGA had to consider people’s allergies and meet specific criteria and needs, “We found that one of the girls has a phobia of balloons, so we didn’t use balloons tonight,” she said.
She commented how proud she was of her students, becoming the voice for those who don’t have one. One of the athletes, Christian Estrada, happily said that being at the dance brought many good memories from when he was in school.
His mother Awilda Ramos was delighted for such a festivity, “Oh, for me it is wonderful. It’s such a blessing because we really need more activities for them,” Ramos said.
Christian and his mother have been a part of Miracle League from the start, going on to their 14th season and they both would love to have more events like Winter Wonderland.
Nicole Brown and her daughter Madison also attended Saturdays dance. Madison Brown not only is a part of Miracle League but also participates in the SGA and this is her first major appearance, since having a procedure to regrow bone marrow in one of her knees.
“This is her first major I’m up on my feet and dancing,” Brown said. “She hasn’t been able to come to school since October, so seeing her friends and also just being out with some people is a great way to start it off.”
Getting some much needed mom and daughter time, Nicole Brown thinks it turned out to be a great event.
“I think that this lets our children be social, where otherwise they wouldn’t be in a social situation quite like this. It’s a safe controlled environment and they’re all having a wonderful time” said Brown.
In a world that sometimes doesn’t show much affection, Brown says that her daughter is shown nothing but in the SGA, “They really bend over backwards to help, they have a lot of heart and they show compassion, which isn’t shown much anymore.”
Nicole Brown is hoping that Madison will be reunited with the league and her friends at school very soon, awaiting the news that the procedure was a success. Besides the SGA, the Lake Placid community also lent a hand for the dance, the police department was there to keep the families at ease and the music was provided by Brooklyn Boy Productions.
The DJ, Missy, said the company loves to give back to the community whenever they have the chance. She quotes what owner Tommy, always says, “And he always said, ‘if we can make someone happy for five minutes, then we know we’ve done our job.’ And we’re basically out here for that, is to make everybody forget about what’s going on in their life and have them enjoy their time”, said Missy.
Miracle League has eight games in a year, plus a Christmas party in December, so the dance really brought many smiles not only to the athletes and the students that have bonded with them, but especially to the parents and caregivers having gotten to watch their kids dance with no cares in the world and feel nothing but inclusion.