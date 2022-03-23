LAKE PLACID — The Miracle League for Highlands County, which manages sporting events for kids in wheelchairs and other assistive devices, wants the community’s help in paying for new covering for its bleachers.
Saundra Bass, director of the Miracle League, says the group can’t start its season Oct. 1 unless it can shade the players and their families from the Florida sun.
“Without the covering over the bleachers and someplace for athletes to get out of the sun, there is no way we can have a season,” Bass told the Lake Placid Town Council.
The old covering was no longer viable and a safety hazard, said local contractor Bill Brantley, who said he took down the old covering a few years ago. It had been built with yellow pine rather than pressure-treated lumber, which caused it to rot. He also said a permanent 30-by-40-foot sun shade could cost as much as $10,000 to $12,000.
Though local businesses have donated as much as $10,000 for a new covering, the organization still needs help funding a new restroom and possibly a dugout. Bass has priced a temporary shade that will allow the kids to play, but she asked the council for suggestions.
“Athletes have been calling and begging us to get Miracle League going,” she said. “Our board met last week and we hope to get a covering by then, but we don’t know what that will cost. In Florida, we can’t have our population of individuals (playing sports) without a covering to get out of the sun.”
Council members urged Bass to seek money from the county, which provides money for athletic programs, but Council Member Ray Royce said the town can’t build restrooms that cost as much as $240,000 in the estimates he’s seen.
“You’ll probably get sticker shock for dugouts, too,” Mayor John Holbrook told Bass, not unsympathetic. “But why do something temporary when it’s so expensive, let’s wait and do it right.”
“It’s for children as young as 3 to learn social skills, and to let those with physical and cognitive disabilities play the game,” Bass said. “They are helped by buddies who stand with them in the field and help them navigate the game.”
The kids rely on a unique playing environment that’s safe for them. Bass described the program for the Highlands News-Sun last year.
“The first year we played on clay, but after a hard rain, the field was unusable,” Bass said at the time. “We started advocating for having our own field.”
So the town installed a specialized, rubberized field “so walkers and wheelchairs can go across it with no issues,” said Bass, whose son Danny, 41, has cerebral palsy. Her granddaughter, Madison Brown, 17, has autism.
Children from Sebring, Avon Park, Lake Placid and other parts of the county participate.
To contribute money or time to the Miracle League of Highlands County, call 863-451-683 or contact them at PO Box 671, Lake Placid, FL 33862.