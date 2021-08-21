LAKE PLACID — The Miracle League Board of Directors has made the “heartbreaking” decision to cancel the fall baseball season due to the rising coronavirus cases in the county. The decision was not made lightly as the athletes were looking forward to playing baseball.
Saundra Bass said they had to think about the safety of their athletes as many of them have conditions that could make them more susceptible to the virus. Miracle League is a baseball organization for anyone, kids and adults, with physical or mental disabilities play and everyone is a star athlete. Each athlete is given a uniform and glove at no charge.
Athletes compete on a special field in divisions based on their abilities. Players run the bases with a “buddy” who can assist with wheelchairs or other mobility aids if needed. They are cheered on by their buddies and the “Fans in the Stands.” An announcer gives a play by play as well.
Last year’s season was also canceled because of Covid, making the decision to cancel this one especially difficult. Bass said many of the athletes have been calling her wanting to know when they can play again. One adult athlete told Bass that he “was keeping his arm loose for Miracle League.”
The board members are not giving up on the season and gathering ideas for virtual activities for their athletes. Bass said they are open to suggestions and anyone with ideas can call her at 863-441-0109. The good news is that the board is also considering a season in October or January if they feel it is safe.
“They’re going to be extremely disappointed,” Bass said.
She explained that many of the programs for people with special needs have been shut down due to Covid and many of the athletes are feeling the isolation.
“It’s heartbreaking for them; they don’t have as much human contact as others,” Bass said.
In the mean time, the board members will be using this time to make improvements to the field. There are two big projects they are working on, a new canopy for over the bleachers. Bass said the original roof was not made from pressure treated lumber and needs to be replaced. Quotes for the work have been $25-40,000. The other project the board and athletes would like to see completed are handicap accessible bathrooms close to the field. Bass said any donations would be welcomed and are tax deductible from the 501 c 3 organization.