Has it ever happened to you? You’re sure you understand each other. But you’re really clueless.
That’s how I felt recently while visiting family up North.
Though we were saddened by Ken’s mom’s passing, we looked forward to being with his brothers and sister and would stay at one brother’s home.
Time was of the essence, so we took care of responsibilities at home, packed and got on the road.
At last, we arrived … tired from relentless truck traffic and just happy to be out of the car. Before we knew it, we were enjoying family time over a yummy pizza dinner.
However, as our bedtime approached, I mentioned that I’d like to go to bed. An air mattress was to be our sleeping accommodation and it needed to be placed in the room and blown up.
But no answer was forthcoming from our relatives. I couldn’t figure it out.
So, I picked up my book and read for a while. When my eyes kept closing, I said to Ken that I’d like to go to bed.
However, our relatives continued what they were doing. Ken and I shrugged, at a loss and clueless to their indifference.
Finally, Ken approached his brother and asked where the air mattress was so he could assemble it.
“Air mattress?” his brother replied. “We don’t have an air mattress. We thought you were bringing yours.”
Had we brought our air mattress in the past? We couldn’t recall. They felt so badly about the whole misunderstanding, but it was too late to run to the store and buy one.
So, in our heads we knew where we would sleep. But the provision hadn’t actually been made. And they couldn’t figure out why Ken hadn’t gotten the mattress out of the car.
Therefore, our assumptions left us with the living room couch and rocking love seat.
I slept fitfully on the love seat while Ken stretched out and snored on the couch.
We have looked back and laughed out loud … even the week we were there (after an air mattress was purchased on our behalf).
There’s actually a spiritual analogy to our silliness.
A provision for salvation and eternal life has been purchased on our behalf. Jesus Christ died in our place and rose again conquering sin and death.
“But as many as received Him,” says John 1: 12 NKJV “to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name.”
Heaven is ours … when we accept the provision made. Let no miscommunication about this leave you clueless. Selah
