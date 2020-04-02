In the midst of a global crisis, the trivial gripes of the chronically miserable continue to flourish. There is truth to the statement, “misery loves company” because on a regular basis that same unhappy people write in constantly about the same depressing subjects that keep them bogged down in a mire of misery. You can look at the names of the writers and know that it will just be more of the same droning and whining about everything from President Obama to the US involvement with NATO.
Yet, in counterpoint, these same depressives rail on with praises about the current White House empty suit as though he were deified as a foretold deliverer. We regularly read their cries of dismay at the thought of there being a political party that doesn’t agree with their own agenda. This chronic unhappiness drifts back into history for yet another tiresome re-run about Hillary Clinton who was guilty of having email.
No one is safe if you don’t goose step with this miserable herd in their never-ending quest to find fault in anything that doesn’t resonate within their echo chamber. I would think they would eventually tire of infecting the newspaper with their poisonous paranoia.
If you’re so unhappy in a diverse and multi-party society, take your depression and hit the road. This bubble of melancholy you’ve created for yourself has become quite tiresome. Important matters require more attention than right wing propaganda and praises to a fraud who plays at being president.
One last thought concerning the presidential term of office: In the U.S., it’s four years at a time.
Horace Markley
Sebring