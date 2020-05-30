Today, we find perfect examples of people in business or politics refusing to consider important issues but emphasizing distortions, half-truths, and complete lies.
Their goal is effectively humiliating and destroying the reputations of business and/or political opponents especially among people unfamiliar with important issues.
Holding people’s mental attention and effectively discussing important issues are difficult skills few business people or politicians have developed.
It is often easier to become popular and admired by destroying the personal reputations of business and/or political opponents.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring