SEBRING — On Sunday, March 13, there was a fundraiser at The Sebring Florida Moose Lodge. The purpose of the benefit was to raise funds to purchase a much-needed mobility van for Becky Ballard.
Ballard is a staple of the Highlands County music scene, the manager of Calico ‘80s Band, and happens to be confined to a wheelchair.
Here’s the good news: the event was a smashing success. “We want to say ‘thank you so much,’” Lorenzi said.
“The total amount raised was $20,790. That’s everything combined. Silent auction, donations, 50/50 raffle. All the local bands for the last three or four weeks donated the money they made,” Lorenzi continued. “The Moose Lodge donated use of their building free of charge.”
After realizing Ballard’s need for an upgrade in transportation, Lorenzi had the idea for the fundraiser and was the primary organizer.
“Becky and I got in her old van and went out and looked. We looked online and in the local area. I wanted her to go with me and she was excited,” Lorenzi continues.
The two located a 2012 Dodge mobility van.
“We went out and test drove the van. We got it at Mobility America in Lakeland.
“There was a crack in the windshield and they replaced that free of charge. These guys went above and beyond for us. They replaced the motorized seat and hand controls at no charge. That was over $6,000 worth itself.
“We went to another place and that’s what they were gonna charge us. We went to Mobility America and we told them what we needed. I was waiting for a price and he said, ‘oh, we’ll take care of that. I said to myself, ‘I know where we’re buying the van.”
Then came the hard part. Raising the $20,000 needed to make the purchase. With the help of lots of good people, the hard part was accomplished.
“There were probably over 300 people (at the fundraiser). It’s hard to say because people came and people went. But that was a good day. Her (Ballard) family contributed, absolutely,” Lorenzi gushed.
“It was very successful and the energy at the Moose Lodge was so positive. That was the coolest thing. It felt so, so good. And all the bands playing together, there was no competition and that was a great thing.
“It’s such a good thing to give back and I hope that fills everybody up. A lot of people contributed and I’m very grateful.”
Ballard said it was really great to see people come out and show their support like they did.
“It was exciting, I was honored and overwhelmed. I love it (the new van).”
Lorenzi related a final tale of woe with the old van that was replaced.
“She (Ballard) got locked in the old van the last night she had it and had to call her neighbor to let her out.
“My lift quit working once,’ added Ballard, “and I had to call somebody to come and help me. We won’t be doing that again.”
Ballard and Lorenzi would like to thank the following people and organizations. Regrettably, due to space limitations, this is only a partial list of those who helped and/or contributed.
Loyal Order of Moose in Sebring, Mobility America in Lakeland, El Ranchito food truck, Calico Resto LLC., Krooked Creek band, Ransom band, Christine Scholtus, Bob and Susan Napier, Lisa Little, Calico 80s Band band, Connie Moon, Michael Collins and the many who wish to remain unknown.