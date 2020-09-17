Donald Trump had the opportunity to go down in history as one of the greatest presidents ever – but he blew it.
When he was told about the virus in January, why did he not take advantage of all the excellent resources at his command. There was a pandemic response team available. Maybe the state governors should have been alerted ... Congress, military, scientists, etc. all working together to formulate a plan.
Then he should have calmly addressed the nation like any other president would have. Americans have always stepped up to every challenge proudly as a people. Instead, he put his ego and self-interest ahead of the people of the United States – telling us it was just nothing to be concerned with and it would all go away soon.
When you deliberately and knowingly tell people something you know is not true, it is called a lie.
Linda Allbritton
Sebring