FORT LAUDERDALE — The missing father of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander turned up early Thursday at a ranger station at a Florida state park, sheriff’s officials said.
Jean Alexandre, 65, was reported to be in good health and will be reunited with this family, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said in a Twitter post Thursday morning. He walked up to the ranger station at the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Okeechobee in central Florida.
The sheriff’s office offered no additional details.
“We are all relieved and grateful that he was found, and that he was found well,” Brian Pakett, an attorney representing Mackensie Alexander, told The Associated Press on Thursday morning. “That was my client’s sole concern.”
Alexandre, a Haitian immigrant who uses a French spelling of the family’s surname, went missing after going to pick palmetto berries Monday, officials said. A missing persons report was released Wednesday.
His son, cornerback Mackensie Alexander, was jailed Wednesday on a misdemeanor battery charge after deputies say he beat up a man shortly after returning to Florida to help search for his missing father.
Alexander, 26, and another man, 28-year-old Evins Clement, were arrested by Collier County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night. Alexander grew up in the small farming community of Immokalee, in southwest Florida, where his family still lives. Bail for both men was set at $2,000 each, and they were both released Wednesday.
Alexander had left Bengals training camp earlier Tuesday to assist in the search.
According to a missing person’s report released Wednesday, Mauricet Etienne, 56, told investigators that after several hours of picking, he could not find Alexandre and spent three hours searching for him before returning to Immokalee to pick up Alexandre’s wife, Marie. They returned to Okeechobee County, where they searched for another 45 minutes before heading back to Immokalee and calling deputies.
Etienne told investigators he has no ill will toward Alexandre and he agreed he should have called law enforcement when he first discovered him missing. But he said he was afraid because he had been previously told by deputies that he did not have permission to pick berries in that area.