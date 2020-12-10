With just weeks before 2020 rolls off our calendars, I could not help but think about how much I miss you. So much has happened, I do not know where to start.
When the year started out a bit scary for me due to some medical concerns, you both showed up and I appreciated that so much. What a blessing there was no life-threatening issue or extensive follow up needed. I was so relieved, but still it took a bit of time to get back to normal. It seemed just as we started making plans for the future all this information about a weird virus started popping up.
When things started shutting down, we were stunned. All of us tried to make the best of each day, but the information came at us faster than we could manage it. Soon a lot of us were out of work or working from home. The kids, good gracious, were suddenly no longer in school and trying to move onto online education. Then there were shopping issues with limited supplies of cleaning items and even toilet paper. It was just so crazy. Then all that blustering about masks.
To wear it or not. Where to wear it. Why or why not one should wear them. I just shook my head at the never-ending arguments about such a simple process to reduce potential spread and exposure. We even had to tell people to wash their hands. How is this a thing adults need to learn after all the years on this planet? From sanitizer to wipes there was misinformation and frustration. I personally watched people flip out when a local grocery outlet ran out of wipes for the carts. It seemed that we completely lost our understanding of supply and demand. Had we gone that far into self-absorption?
The answer of course has been a resounding yes. Do not get me wrong, there are still many who serve and care for others. Sadly, however, there are some who have turned inward to feed their self-centered heart at the expense of those around them. I suppose it has always been this way, but when you see it and live it, your heart breaks a bit more each day.
Therefore, I wanted to let you know how much you are missed. Those cheerful, light-hearted days where you both ran with us during our busy routines was not appreciated like it should have been. How were we to know you would soon depart?
I am not just speaking for myself when I ask for you, Hope, and your good friend Joy, to return soon. Many of us would love for you to visit during the holidays, even during COVID. In fact, I bet that most of us would welcome you regardless of when you to choose to arrive or how short of a visit you offer.
You’ll be busy, I know, but I’m still hoping I will get to see you in the coming weeks. I am watching everywhere I go just in case I happen to see you out there in the world. Please know we miss you and many of us are eager to spend a lot more time with both of you in 2021.