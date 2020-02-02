AVON PARK — Margaret Helen Becker, 81, of Sebring, disappeared on Jan. 17. According to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, her 2018 Chevrolet Colorado was finally found just before 2 p.m. in the Kissimmee River on Saturday through efforts by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
According to the HCSO press release, officials learned the night of Jan. 31, a pickup truck matching the description of the one Becker was driving, crashed through the Avon Park Air Force Base front gate about 7:30 p.m. on the night she disappeared.
A search was conducted Saturday morning of the massive 160,000 acre bombing range. HCSO’s press release said the focus of the search centered around the boat ramp while others looked at different trail heads for her vehicle.
The truck was found in an area where the depths range from 15-30 feet of water. The press report says the truck was found still in drive and the windows were still rolled down. Officials say the findings indicate Becker was still in the pickup truck upon entering the water. Becker was not in the vehicle when it was recovered from the river.
Only items that were in the truck were recovered immediately downstream of the vehicle. Any public search parties were called off while law enforcement officials continued with their search for Becker.