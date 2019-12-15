SEBRING — Most people have never heard of Baramita, Warapoka and maybe Guyana, let alone find them on a map. However, Ben and Ruth Ann Yantis have not only heard of them but are helping the poorest of the poor in those areas of South America with clean drinking water and sharing their Christian faith.
The Yantis’ are snowbirds from Indiana and feel called to build wells and churches for those he calls the forgotten people who live in villages and jungles. The hand-pump wells provide clean drinking water for about 50 people. He has also put the wells in schools and churches. He said they are changing and saving lives with the clean water.
The Tanglewood Community Church of Sebring has supported the couple by taking a special collection every fifth Sunday to go towards Guyana. To date, Ben has made and installed about 900 stainless steel wells to the area. Over the years, he has refined and strengthened the design. At 82 years-young, his wife said he is backing off making as many and will likely have another company manufacture them. One company manufactures 50 wells per year. Each well is about $300-400 to manufacture.
“Our church took up a collection last year and this year,” Ben said. “They got over $7,000. This year, we are going to a new area that will be more expensive, probably $8,000 because the new area is a booger to get to.”
Each year, a total of 10-15 team members pay $1,000 to cover the cost of travel, food, accommodations and defraying the cost of the wells. This year, two teams are leaving on Jan. 2-11, 2020. They will send new wells and repair kits into Guyana but will also be reaching a new location, Baramita.
“These people have nothing,” Ben said. “They don’t even live in houses. They put some tarps up and that’s their house.”
The teams are made up of laypeople and pastors. They will bring in Christian materials, study Bibles and even volleyballs, seeds and nets, soccer balls and clothing. The pastors will train the men in the villages to be pastors and the women often lead Bible studies. He said the village men only have about an eighth-grade education.
The kids get involved with the soccer and volleyball and the churches started having competitions and the youth have become leaders. The Yantis’ say they have seen three generations of the South Americans.
“The people are not starving there, they do have a bread they eat every day,” Ben said. “Now they are starting to have extra and can sell it.”
The couple have been doing missionary work since they were newlyweds, and they have been married 49 years. They have been to many different countries. Ben has been to Guyana 26 times.
“It just got in our blood,” Ben said about the couple’s mission trips.
Ruth Ann had to curtail her trips because of health issues. Her doctor told her if there is no hospital, she should not go.
“Over the years, we have just done this work,” Ruth Ann said. “We are not an organization per se. He puts together his own teams. He will recruit anyone. We feel like we are missionaries to the missionaries. We find out what is needed and try to supply it.”
Anyone interested in supporting, donating, manufacturing or even going on a mission trip can contact Ben Yantis at 765-210-2294 or email him at yantisra@aol.com. Yantis said every dime donated will go to the project and nothing will be used for administration fees.