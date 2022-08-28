Severe Weather Mississippi

Medical student Emily Davis, left, speaks with her landlord Suzannah Thames on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, as workers move furniture, appliances and other belongings out of a home Davis and her husband are renting in a flood-prone area of Jackson, Miss.

 EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS/AP PHOTO

JACKSON, Miss. — The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi’s capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020.

On Friday, Thames pointed to a column on the front porch to show how deep the water was then — about up to her waist. She’s now getting ready for another inundation, days after storms dumped torrential rainfall in Mississippi and other parts of the Deep South.

