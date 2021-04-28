There is only one way to eternal life and any other thought up way means eternal condemnation. Let’s start with Mark 4:12; KJV. Jesus states here that one must not just see but, perceive and not just hear but, understand.
In Acts 28:26,27 KJV; the apostle Paul states that, it is not enough to just see and hear but, one must perceive and understand with the heart and not head understanding to be saved. What are we supposed to hear and understand? Ephesians 1:13;KJV, “THE GOSPEL” not a gospel but, “THE GOSPEL” (1 Corinthians 15:1-4; KJV.) The power of God for our salvation is believing (1 Corinthians 15:1-4, KJV; Ephesians 1:18-20, KJV; Romans 1:16, KJV) salvation is through the power of God who believeth “THE GOSPEL.”
In Acts 15:7 KJV; Peter talks about when he went onto the house of a gentile, Cornelius where he heard the word and believed (Acts 16:31 KJV). Believe to be saved, (Hebrews 11:6 KJV) without faith, it is impossible to please God. Faith, trust and believe all mean the same. God commands us to believe (1 Timothy 4:10,11 KJV).
Believing is what saves!!! Again, believe in what? (Romans 3:22; Romans 4: 24,25; Galatians 2:16 KJV.)
Salvation is by receiving the free gift of God by faith in THE GOSPEL, receiving it in your heart. Digging deeper, what specifically are we to believe? AN ABSOLUTE, (Hebrews 9:12, KJV). Without the shedding of blood, there is no remission of sins!!! God demands and has always demanded blood!!!! When Adam and Eve sinned, God shed the blood of a lamb and clothed Adam and Eve in its skins.
God, told Abel and Cain to bring a blood sacrifice. Nobody was able to approach God without a blood sacrifice for the remission of sins (Romans 3:25 KJV). Jesus Christ was made a propitiation or substitute to appease God’s wrath for our salvation. It is the blood of Christ, that remits our sins. It is his righteousness that saves us not, our unrighteousness (Romans 5:9, KJV).
By one man, Adam, sin entered the world and by one man, Jesus, all can be saved by believing. Believing in the blood atonement! “THE GOSPEL = THE BLOOD ATONEMENT OF CHRIST” (1 Corinthians 15:1-4, KJV. 1 Peter 1: 18-21, KJV).
IT IS WHAT CHRIST DID AND NOT WHAT WE CAN DO! It is not of our works (Titus 3:5, Ephesians 2:8,9, KJV). Most preachers and pastors will say, you must do works for salvation like, confess, be water baptized, say the sinners prayer, or go to church and do certain rituals. Christ completed all works and fulfilled the law on the cross. These works do not save and make Christ a liar.
Most preachers will turn to the famous verses in James 2:17-22, KJV; where it is stated that faith without works is dead. First, before Moses, there was no works salvation so, how were people saved before Moses?? Two, in James 2:21 KJV; James states that Abraham was justified by works but, in Romans 4:1-4 KJV, Paul states Abraham was justified by faith alone and that works places God in debt to us and God is indebted to no one!!!
Three, James preached to the Jews prior to the cross where one must repent or turn, be water baptized and believe that Jesus was the Christ. That is not our Gospel today. Our Gospel is 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, KJV. Some pastors will turn to Romans 10:9,10, KJV; and misinterpret verse 9 by saying we must confess but, if you read the next verse, 10, it clearly shows once you believe then, you confess your belief to others. So, you believe, then you are saved then, you confess your salvation. In conclusion, you are saved by hearing the word, the gospel, understanding it and then, believe in the heart.
At that moment, you are baptized by the Holy Spirit into the body of Christ and your soul and spirit are sealed with the Holy Spirit, never to lose your salvation. A person who is truly saved will know it, it’s a feeling beyond understanding. It’s a feeling of contentment, joy and peace no matter your worldly position. As the apostle Paul stated, I would rather be in the presence of the lord than here. With a truly saved person, death is welcomed.
Bruce Tooker is a Lake Placid resident. Columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.