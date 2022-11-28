SEBRING — A circuit court judge agreed to give bond to a man charged with attempted murder Monday, but quickly ordered him held on a new charge.
Etson Maurice Mitchell Jr., 24, was arrested the night of Oct. 6 after someone shot up a car with a passenger in it on Grand Avenue. The driver had walked into a house moments before someone put four bullet holes into the driver’s side of his car. Though no one was hurt, police estimated the car’s damage at $5,000.
Etson, who had a .45 caliber pistol in his possession at the time of his arrest, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, one count of shooting into a car, felony mischief and being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition. Police say they also found 9mm casings and .45 casings near the car.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada ordered Mitchell held without bond on the attempted murder charge, but gave him $21,000 bond on the other charges.
Mitchell’s attorney, however, filed a motion to have him released before trial on reasonable bond.
“If released, the defendant poses no foreseeable danger to the community,” Paul Bass wrote in his motion. “The bail presently set for the defendant is not reasonable in light of the defendant’s financial situation” i.e, he’s broke.
Florida statutes say those who are charged with less than capital or life felony crimes are entitled to bond.
Estrada relented and gave Mitchell $100,000 bond on the attempted murder charge and ordered him have no contact with the victim.
Judges weigh the defendant’s past convictions for violent acts and other factors. Mitchell doesn’t have such a history.
“Because the attempted murder charge is not a life felony, the defendant was entitled to a bond being set,” prosecutor John Kromholz said.
Rather than have the right to go home, however, Estrada suddenly revoked that bond, noting that prosecutors had filed possession of codeine and marijuana charges against Mitchell while he was in jail.
Mitchell’s next pretrial hearing is set for December.