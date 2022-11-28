SEBRING — A circuit court judge agreed to give bond to a man charged with attempted murder Monday, but quickly ordered him held on a new charge.

Etson Maurice Mitchell Jr., 24, was arrested the night of Oct. 6 after someone shot up a car with a passenger in it on Grand Avenue. The driver had walked into a house moments before someone put four bullet holes into the driver’s side of his car. Though no one was hurt, police estimated the car’s damage at $5,000.

Recommended for you