Etson Maurice Mitchell Jr., 24, the Sebring man accused of firing his pistol at an occupied car on Grand Avenue in Sebring in October, is scheduled to plead guilty to attempted second degree murder and related charges Monday.
Sebring Police detectives responded to Grand Avenue around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4, and saw a black Chevrolet Malibu filled with bullet holes. The driver of the vehicle said he’d been in the car when someone fired a pistol at him.
Police estimated the bullet holes created about $5,000 damage to the car.
Police using a K9 allegedly found Mitchell hiding in a side yard on Grand Avenue. He told police he’d run for cover when he heard someone firing a gun. A nearby resident was standing outside his home when he saw Mitchell run past his house and into the dark. Mitchell was brandishing a handgun, the victim said.
Mitchell is charged with attempted second-degree murder, firing into a vehicle, being a felon in possession of a handgun, and felony criminal mischief.
There have been issues bringing Mitchell’s case to trial, however. At least three witnesses have failed to show up for depositions and a subpoena for another witness was unable to be delivered.
Mitchell could plead guilty in another case involving drugs.
According to Monday’s docket, Mitchell is also on the hook for possession of codeine, driving while license revoked, and possession of paraphernalia.
In that case, Mitchell was pulled over in a speed trap around 6:41 a.m. doing 61 mph in a 45 mph construction zone. A search of the car found marijuana, a scale and a small, glass liquid medicine bottle, a Lake Placid Police report said. Mitchell’s driver license also was suspended, police said.
If he pleads guilty Monday, prosecutors will likely combine charges and reduce others to avoid the time and cost of a trial.
He also could get jail time; he has two previous convictions for marijuana and paraphernalia possession. He also has three previous convictions for trespassing and multiple convictions for driving without a license dating back to 2016.