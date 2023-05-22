Etson Maurice Mitchell Jr., 24, the Sebring man accused of firing his pistol at an occupied car on Grand Avenue in Sebring in October, is scheduled to plead guilty to attempted second degree murder and related charges Monday.

Sebring Police detectives responded to Grand Avenue around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4, and saw a black Chevrolet Malibu filled with bullet holes. The driver of the vehicle said he’d been in the car when someone fired a pistol at him.

