SEBRING — Accused child molester Timothy Land Mitchell doesn’t want to sleep on a porch in Fort Myers anymore.
Mitchell, who is on conditional pretrial release due to his mental health, has undergone two psychiatric evaluations to determine whether he is competent to stand trial. Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada is awaiting a third evaluation to determine his competency before continuing to trial. Under Florida law, defendants must be able to assist in their own defense and understand the proceedings before them if they are to be tried in court.
In a May 16 motion filed by defense lawyer Jennifer Powell, Mitchell, 24, “is compelled to sleep outside on a porch at the residence and does not get regular meals.” His birth mother is offering to take Mitchell in her home in Rutland Ohio, Powell wrote in her motion. Mitchell attends his competency training via Zoom, Powell wrote.
So, on Monday, Mitchell will call in from Fort Myers as Powell argues the motion before Estrada in court.
In October 2020, Mitchell was arrested and charged with child abuse, attempted sexual battery, using a computer service to solicit a child, and resisting an officer without violence. The alleged crimes occurred in a Sebring home where he was staying. A child in the house told Highlands County sheriff’s deputies that the child woke up with Mitchell pulling the child’s underwear down and fondling the child.
Mitchell picked up other charges while in jail. He was ordered not to contact the victim or the family, but jail deputies recorded at least 31 calls from Mitchell to the victim, who is now two years older. Mitchell can clearly be heard asking the victim to go to the State Attorney’s Office to get the charges dropped.
Nevertheless, in August 2021, Estrada found Mitchell incompetent to proceed and ordered him released until this third evaluation is complete. Judges cannot hold people in jail before trial if they have been deemed mentally incompetent.
They arrested him again in January but recently released him again until a third competency hearing his held.
Mitchell had gone through at least two competency evaluations, so when another evaluation was ordered in January, the victim’s mother expressed her frustration.
“I was in court a couple of months ago, and someone died in the doctor’s office, so the case was continued,” said the woman, who complained under Marsy’s Law, which allows victim’s families to speak in court. “It’s now delayed again. It’s not fair to the victim, she’s being traumatized again and again.”