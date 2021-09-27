Florida 38, Tennessee 14
GAINESVILLE — Emory Jones had two touchdown passes to go with a career-high 144 yards rushing, leading the 11th-ranked Gators to a 38-14 victory over Tennessee on Saturday night and extending nearly two decades of dominance in the series.
Florida (3-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) won its fifth straight and 16th in 17 years in a series that used to go a long way toward deciding the Eastern Division. First-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is trying to get it back there.
The second half showed he’s still got a way to go. The Gators, who bounced back from a gut-wrenching loss against top-ranked Alabama in the Swamp a week ago, scored on consecutive drives to start the third quarter and turned a three-point game into comfortable lead. Jones was at his best during those possessions.
“I think you see him really settling down,” Florida coach Dan Mullen said.
Jones completed 21 of 27 passes for 209 yards on the night and ran 15 times, with a long of 49 yards. He became Florida’s first QB to top 200 yards passing and 100 yards rushing since Tebow in 2009 against Florida State. Tebow accomplished the feat four times in four seasons.
“He’s got more to come,” Florida running back Dameon Pierce said. “That’s just him scratching the surface out there.”
Jones finished without a turnover for the first time this season. He will go back to sharing snaps with Richardson next week. Mullen said Richardson is “100% now” and will practice full speed beginning today.
“We’re not waiting (to clear him) until the MRI on Friday,” Mullen said.
The Volunteers (2-2, 0-1) played much better in the first half, with Herndon Hooker and a big-play offense keeping the Gators off-balance. Hooker connected on TD passes of 47 and 75 yards.
But Tennessee failed to score after the break.
Miami 69, Central Connecticut 0
MIAMI GARDENS — D’Eriq King was watching from the sideline, and his backups put on a show.
Tyler Van Dyke passed for 270 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start, and Miami tuned up for Atlantic Coast Conference play by racking up a school-record 739 yards of offense in an easy 69-0 win over Central Connecticut State on Saturday.
Van Dyke — starting in place of King, out with a shoulder injury — became the first Miami quarterback since Brock Berlin in 2003 to throw a touchdown pass on the first possession of his first start. He finished 10-of-11 passing.
Van Dyke shared time with Jake Garcia, who completed 11 of 14 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in his collegiate debut.
Miami (2-2) had eight players had either a scoring run or catch and the Hurricanes scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions. The 69 points was the fifth-most in school history, and the margin of victory was the third-largest behind only 77-0 and 77-7 wins over Savannah State in 2018 and 2013, respectively.
Louisville 31, Florida State 23
TALLAHASSEE — Louisville seemingly could do no wrong in the first half, building a 24-point lead. But even as the game flipped on the Cardinals, they again made a big defensive play in the second half to hold on for a second straight critical win.
Malik Cunningham had four first-half touchdowns — two passing and two rushing — and Louisville held off Florida State’s second-half rally, 31-23, in the Cardinals’ Atlantic Coast Conference opener on Saturday.
The Seminoles trailed 31-7 with 1:49 to halftime but gradually chipped away at Louisville’s lead in the second half, trimming the deficit to 31-23 on Ryan Fitzgerald’s 45-yard field-goal with 8:40 left. But the Seminoles’ rally fell short when McKenzie Milton’s downfield pass was picked off by Louisville’s Kei’Trel Clark with 48 seconds left.
Despite a shaky second half, Louisville can now claim back-to-back wins over UCF and Florida State. The Cardinals can also credit their defense for again coming through with a late interception — Jaylin Alderman picked off a tipped pass and returned it 66 yards for a touchdown in a 42-35 win over UCF.
Milton completed 24 of 39 passes for 248 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Parchment. Jashaun Corbin had a 75-yard touchdown run and Treshaun Ward added a 20-yard TD run for Florida State.
Corbin had 11 carries for 159 yards, the third time he has surpassed the 100-yard mark. The Seminoles ran for 209 yards, the third time in four games they surpassed that mark.
BYU 35, South Florida 27
PROVO, Utah — Baylor Romney threw for a career-high 305 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 15 BYU to a 35-27 victory over South Florida on Saturday night.
Tyler Allgeier ran for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help the Cougars earn their sixth straight victory dating to last season. Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua each finished with more than 100 receiving yards, combining for 221 yards and a touchdown on nine catches.
BYU (4-0) turned in its most dominant offensive performance of the season, totaling 443 yards while averaging 8.9 yards per play.
BYU raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter after scoring on each of its first three drives. Allgeier accounted for back-to-back touchdowns in that stretch, scoring twice on 1-yard fourth-down runs.
“I think if you score that many points early that you’re going to be in a good spot,” Sitake said. “I liked all three phases to start out. But the second half just puts sort of a dark cloud over all of it.”
South Florida strung together multiple long scoring drives over the final three quarters to mount a comeback. The Bulls had four scoring drives lasting more than five minutes.
Air Force 31, Florida Atlantic 7
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Haaziq Daniels ran for two early touchdowns, including a 94-yard jaunt, and Air Force scored the game’s first 24 points in a 31-7 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
The Falcons’ ground game was at its best. Air Force rushed for 309 yards in the first half and finished with 446. Daniels had 164 rushing yards and completed 2 of 4 passes for 70 yards to give the Falcons a total of 516 for the game.
Micah Davis added 93 yards and Brad Roberts ran for 77 yards for the Falcons (3-1).
After Daniels scored on a run of 4 yards midway through the first quarter, his 94-yarder on the next possession broke the game open. Roberts added a 24-yard TD run in the second quarter and the Falcons added a field goal for a 24-0 lead.
FAU quarterback N’Kosi Perry scored on a 34-yard run to make the halftime score 24-7. Perry was ineffective in the passing game, completing just 11 of 33 attempts for 78 yards. The Owls managed only 219 yards total offense.
Central Michigan 31, Florida International 27
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Backup quarterback Daniel Richardson threw for three fourth-quarter touchdowns and Central Michigan rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat Florida International 31-27 on Saturday.
Richardson had two touchdown passes in three-plus minutes to get Central Michigan within 27-24 with 7:12 remaining. Lew Nichols III scored from 15-yards out to cap a 10-play drive and JaCorey Sullivan caught a 14-yard scoring pass.
Richardson’s 27-yard connection with Dallas Dixon on third-and-3 capped an 80-yard drive with 1:18 remaining for CMU’s first lead since 3-0.
Max Bortenschlager threw for 395 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for FIU (1-3). Rishard Dames had a interception and blocked punt return for a score. Tyrese Chambers caught six passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, and Bryce Singleton also caught six passes for 173 yards
Dames’ blocked punt and 6-yard return put FIU ahead 27-10.
Alabama State 38, Bethune-Cookman 24
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Ryan Nettles threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes and Jacory Merritt had two short scoring runs in the second period as Alabama State breezed to a 38-24 victory over Bethune-Cookman in its Southwestern Athletic Conference opener on Saturday.
Nettles fired a 12-yard TD to Wallace Corker to open the scoring for the Hornets (2-1, 1-0) and, after Jimmie Robinson III scored on a 4-yard run to pull the Wildcats even, connected with Jeremiah Hixson for a 20-yard TD and a lead they never relinquished. Merritt scored on a 1-yard run on the first play of the second quarter to push Alabama State’s lead to 21-7. A field goal and Robinson’s second TD run pulled the Wildcats (0-4, 0-2) within 21-17, but Merritt again ran it in from a yard out and the Hornets took a 11-point lead into halftime.
Ezra Gray stretched Alabama State’s lead to 35-17 with a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter.