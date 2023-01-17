SEBRING — Highlands County Citizens with Voices hosted its annual parade to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. With voices raised in song and signs held high, parade participants and onlookers celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. King.
The parade route wound through downtown, passing businesses as they marched. Sebring Police Department gave the parade an escort through the streets. Sebring High School Air Force JROTC, dressed in their blue uniforms, led the parade with the colors.
Several dignitaries marched in the parade including Sebring’s Mayor John Shoop, Councilman Leonard Carlisle and Sebring Police Department’s Chief Karl Hoglund. Participants walked, rode on two or in two- and four-wheeled vehicles.
Civic groups, businesses and churches all participated in the event. Walkers handed candy out to those watching the parade go by. One woman was so happy to be a part of the caravan, she literally burst out into song. She belted out praise songs while others caught on and joined her in singing.
A few of the organizations were the Helping Other People Elevate (H.O.P.E.) who were followed up by Sebring High School students, the Boys & Girls Ministries and Trinity Church among others. Even the Florida Department of Transportation had a few vehicles, including one dump truck with a Bobcat. The City of Sebring ladder truck brought the parade to its end.