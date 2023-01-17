SEBRING — Highlands County Citizens with Voices hosted its annual parade to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. With voices raised in song and signs held high, parade participants and onlookers celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. King.

The parade route wound through downtown, passing businesses as they marched. Sebring Police Department gave the parade an escort through the streets. Sebring High School Air Force JROTC, dressed in their blue uniforms, led the parade with the colors.

