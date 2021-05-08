Over the years, Don and I have developed a routine when it comes to Wednesday nights. Wednesday nights we attend Bible study at Sebring Parkway church of Christ. Given the fact that Don’s workday often means he doesn’t come home before class, we generally put off dinner until after the study.
Normally we stop at a nearby Burger King. There are reasons for this. Don likes to get a double Whopper (no cheese, no mayo, add mustard) with a fork and knife. He then discards the bun and treats it as a mini salad.
I like Burger King burgers better than McDonald’s (but not better than Five Guys). I can be happy with a Whopper Jr. (add cheese, get rid of evil pickles), or even a Whopper occasionally if I feel like it and haven’t been a pig that day.
It’s a time for us to connect and catch each other up with our respective days without interruption. We eat and talk and it’s generally positive.
But one of the draws of that Barger King? They had a Freestyle drink system.
You’ve seen these in some places. It has all kinds of sodas and flavors to pick from. You put ice in your cup, make your selection on the touchscreen, and voila! You get exactly what you want.
Don and I enjoyed this because we are both addicted to Diet Cherry Dr Pepper. This is not a flavor that you can get at just any fast-food place – even getting regular Diet Dr Pepper can be a challenge.
We even have issues getting it at the store, though they now have come out with Cherry Dr Pepper with Zero Sugar, which will do for now. But sometimes they’re out, which is disappointing.
Anyway, we’d noticed over the past few weeks that Burger King appeared to have issues with their Freestyle machine. Sometimes most of the flavors were not available. Sometimes the machine wasn’t working at all, which meant they had to fetch our drinks from the machine they used by the drive-thru. It meant we didn’t get refills, not because they were unavailable, but because it was a hassle to wait for someone to be free to help us out.
So, tonight we headed to Burger King as usual. To my dismay, it looked like the machine wasn’t working – you could see its innards and I’d noticed a truck outside that had something about drink dispensers on its side.
When we got to the counter, we asked about the machine. That’s when we were told they were getting rid of the Freestyle machines and going back to the normal drink dispensers. Of course, they were out of Diet Dr Pepper, so we requested diet root beers, a substitution I found to be all right, but Don felt was lacking.
I let the employee know that the Freestyle drink dispenser was one of the reasons we came to this Burger King and that we would miss it. Given they will have relatively limited choices on the new machines I doubt we’ll see regular Diet Dr Pepper offered, never mind cherry flavored.
(Let me quickly add that we have nothing but nice things to say about the staff at this Burger King. We just wish they’d keep the drink machine.)
I’m not entirely sure what drove this decision. Don thinks it was corporate bean counters and while that’s plausible, we have no evidence. Whatever the reason, I’m saddened at the loss of a supply of Diet Cherry Dr Pepper. Yes, there are bigger problems in the world than the loss of a favorite drink but let me have my mini rant.
Will we go back to Burger King next Wednesday night? Time will tell. We still like the food, and maybe we’ll adjust to the soda selection.
But I’m awfully tempted to check out someplace else. Just in case a different fast-food place retains the Freestyle machine. You never know.