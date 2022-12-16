SEBRING — Christmas may shine a little brighter this year for children helped by The Salvation Army.
The South Central Florida Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) has, for now the eighth year in a row, donated toys to the Highlands County Salvation Army in a joint effort to make a merry Christmas for local children.
This year, the partnership provided 40 bicycles and 65 “Angel Tree” gifts through donations by the members through Chapter Vice President Glenn West and his wife, Pam, the chapter’s Christmas toy program coordinators.
Pam West, through her employer, RE/MAX Realty Plus, coordinated an area-wide toy drive, which gathered 25 of the Angel Tree gifts and five of the bicycles.
Meanwhile, MOAA Chapter President and retired Air Force Col. Bob Brooks got the Avon Park Service Club – an organization, according to their Facebook page, that is made up of former Rotarians – to donate $500 towards the overall effort.
A special thanks to all who donated toys or money to help.
For more details on the South Central Florida MOAA chapter, call Brooks at 863-471-6318.