Mobile home burns on Wilson Avenue

SEBRING — A woman living in a mobile home in Sebring reportedly woke up in the middle of the night to a popping sound coming from her kitchen.
She went into the kitchen to find the stove on fire. She got out safely, but damage to the home and a car parked next to it is estimated at $35,000.
Highlands County Fire Rescue got the alert at 1:15 a.m. Saturday, said Fire Chief Marc Bashoor. Units from DeSoto City Stations 18 and 19, Leisure Lakes Stations 289 and 30, Emergency Medical Services Station 17 and both Battalions 1 and 2 raced to the double-wide mobile home on Wilson Drive, just off Lake Josephine Drive.
The first units to arrive reported fire showing through the roof, but were able to get the fire put out.
Bashoor said, after talking with the resident, that it appears the fire started from the stove being left on overnight.
Due to extensive overhaul needs, Bashoor reported, firefighters remained on the scene for about three hours, and put in another couple of hours of cleanup back at their stations.
Meanwhile, volunteers with the local office of the American Red Cross were notified and have arranged temporary assistance for the resident.